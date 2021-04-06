TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - March 2021 Français

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced March 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

March 2021

February 2021

March 2020

Volume                                                                

22,480,827,765

26,232,560,618

22,911,351,624

Value

$316,236,908,913

$251,817,860,571

$350,772,667,817

Transactions

38,036,034

35,854,431

57,446,111




Daily Averages


Volume

977.4 million

1,380.7 million

 1,041.4 million

Value

$13,749.4 million

$13,253.6 million

$15,944.2 million

Transactions

1,653,741

1,887,075

2,611,187

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                                

69,310,079,880

46,254,365,713

+49.8

Value

$795,024,088,235

$708,126,522,986

+12.3

Transactions

104,885,630

103,187,099

+1.6




Daily Averages


Volume

1,117.9 million

 734.2 million

+52.3

Value

$12,823.0 million

$11,240.1 million

+14.1

Transactions

1,691,704

1,637,890

+3.3

Toronto Stock Exchange

March 2021

February 2021

March 2020

Volume                                                                

11,886,331,780

11,965,891,879

16,789,296,886

Value

$281,109,835,294

$219,125,057,974

$315,082,143,820

Transactions

30,889,583

28,324,006

50,826,512

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

18,700.67

18,060.26

13,378.75




Daily Averages


Volume

516.8 million

629.8 million

763.1 million

Value

$12,222.2 million

$11,532.9 million

$14,321.9 million

Transactions

1,343,025

1,490,737

2,310,296

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                               

33,495,982,684

31,754,292,676

+5.5

Value

$699,750,988,929

$638,694,401,621

+9.6

Transactions

84,502,923

90,584,619

-6.7




Daily Averages


Volume

540.3 million

504.0 million

+7.2

Value

$11,286.3 million

$10,138.0 million

+11.3

Transactions

1,362,950

1,437,851

-5.2

TSX Venture Exchange*

March 2021

February 2021

March 2020

Volume                                                                

7,989,617,221

11,116,652,801

3,757,047,692

Value

$5,272,898,576

$7,687,939,712

$1,102,510,426

Transactions

3,273,303

4,155,606

703,404

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

952.55

1,018.50

390.40




Daily Averages


Volume

347.4 million

585.1 million

170.8 million

Value

$229.3 million

$404.6 million

$50.1 million

Transactions

142,318

218,716

31,973

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change  

Volume                                                               

27,647,254,281

10,060,510,493

+174.8

Value

$18,579,720,648

$3,471,040,883

+435.3

Transactions

10,226,727

1,926,192

+430.9




Daily Averages


Volume

445.9 million

159.7 million

+179.2

Value

$299.7 million

$55.1 million

+443.9

Transactions

164,947

30,574

+439.5

TSX Alpha Exchange

March 2021

February 2021

March 2020

Volume                                                                

2,604,878,764

3,150,015,938

2,365,007,046

Value

$29,854,175,043

$25,004,862,885

$34,588,013,571

Transactions

3,873,148

3,374,819

5,916,195




Daily Averages


Volume

 113.3 million

 165.8 million

 107.5 million

Value

$1,298.0 million

$1,316.0 million

$1,572.2 million

Transactions

168,398

177,622

268,918

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change 

Volume                                                              

8,166,842,915

4,439,562,544

+84.0

Value

$76,693,378,658

$65,961,080,482

+16.3

Transactions

10,155,980

10,676,288

-4.9




Daily Averages


Volume

 131.7 million

 70.5 million

+86.9

Value

$1,237.0 million

$1,047.0 million

+18.1

Transactions

163,806

169,465

-3.3

Montreal Exchange

March 2021

February 2021

March 2020

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

13,770,664

14,013,724

14,099,274

Open Interest (Contracts)

9,200,209

9,252,245

7,607,762

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

38,339,554

37,466,661

+2.3

Open Interest (Contracts)

9,200,209

7,607,762

+20.9

*Includes NEX

All figures are as March 31, 2021.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all March
trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is
provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading,
business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or
responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered
trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC
("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any
products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor
do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

