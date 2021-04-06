TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - March 2021 Français
Apr 06, 2021, 09:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange
TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced March 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange (MX).
All TMX Equities Marketplaces *
|
March 2021
|
February 2021
|
March 2020
|
Volume
|
22,480,827,765
|
26,232,560,618
|
22,911,351,624
|
Value
|
$316,236,908,913
|
$251,817,860,571
|
$350,772,667,817
|
Transactions
|
38,036,034
|
35,854,431
|
57,446,111
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
977.4 million
|
1,380.7 million
|
1,041.4 million
|
Value
|
$13,749.4 million
|
$13,253.6 million
|
$15,944.2 million
|
Transactions
|
1,653,741
|
1,887,075
|
2,611,187
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Volume
|
69,310,079,880
|
46,254,365,713
|
+49.8
|
Value
|
$795,024,088,235
|
$708,126,522,986
|
+12.3
|
Transactions
|
104,885,630
|
103,187,099
|
+1.6
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
1,117.9 million
|
734.2 million
|
+52.3
|
Value
|
$12,823.0 million
|
$11,240.1 million
|
+14.1
|
Transactions
|
1,691,704
|
1,637,890
|
+3.3
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
March 2021
|
February 2021
|
March 2020
|
Volume
|
11,886,331,780
|
11,965,891,879
|
16,789,296,886
|
Value
|
$281,109,835,294
|
$219,125,057,974
|
$315,082,143,820
|
Transactions
|
30,889,583
|
28,324,006
|
50,826,512
|
S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^
|
18,700.67
|
18,060.26
|
13,378.75
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
516.8 million
|
629.8 million
|
763.1 million
|
Value
|
$12,222.2 million
|
$11,532.9 million
|
$14,321.9 million
|
Transactions
|
1,343,025
|
1,490,737
|
2,310,296
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Volume
|
33,495,982,684
|
31,754,292,676
|
+5.5
|
Value
|
$699,750,988,929
|
$638,694,401,621
|
+9.6
|
Transactions
|
84,502,923
|
90,584,619
|
-6.7
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
540.3 million
|
504.0 million
|
+7.2
|
Value
|
$11,286.3 million
|
$10,138.0 million
|
+11.3
|
Transactions
|
1,362,950
|
1,437,851
|
-5.2
TSX Venture Exchange*
|
March 2021
|
February 2021
|
March 2020
|
Volume
|
7,989,617,221
|
11,116,652,801
|
3,757,047,692
|
Value
|
$5,272,898,576
|
$7,687,939,712
|
$1,102,510,426
|
Transactions
|
3,273,303
|
4,155,606
|
703,404
|
S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^
|
952.55
|
1,018.50
|
390.40
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
347.4 million
|
585.1 million
|
170.8 million
|
Value
|
$229.3 million
|
$404.6 million
|
$50.1 million
|
Transactions
|
142,318
|
218,716
|
31,973
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Volume
|
27,647,254,281
|
10,060,510,493
|
+174.8
|
Value
|
$18,579,720,648
|
$3,471,040,883
|
+435.3
|
Transactions
|
10,226,727
|
1,926,192
|
+430.9
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
445.9 million
|
159.7 million
|
+179.2
|
Value
|
$299.7 million
|
$55.1 million
|
+443.9
|
Transactions
|
164,947
|
30,574
|
+439.5
TSX Alpha Exchange
|
March 2021
|
February 2021
|
March 2020
|
Volume
|
2,604,878,764
|
3,150,015,938
|
2,365,007,046
|
Value
|
$29,854,175,043
|
$25,004,862,885
|
$34,588,013,571
|
Transactions
|
3,873,148
|
3,374,819
|
5,916,195
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
113.3 million
|
165.8 million
|
107.5 million
|
Value
|
$1,298.0 million
|
$1,316.0 million
|
$1,572.2 million
|
Transactions
|
168,398
|
177,622
|
268,918
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Volume
|
8,166,842,915
|
4,439,562,544
|
+84.0
|
Value
|
$76,693,378,658
|
$65,961,080,482
|
+16.3
|
Transactions
|
10,155,980
|
10,676,288
|
-4.9
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
131.7 million
|
70.5 million
|
+86.9
|
Value
|
$1,237.0 million
|
$1,047.0 million
|
+18.1
|
Transactions
|
163,806
|
169,465
|
-3.3
Montreal Exchange
|
March 2021
|
February 2021
|
March 2020
|
Derivatives Volume (Contracts)
|
13,770,664
|
14,013,724
|
14,099,274
|
Open Interest (Contracts)
|
9,200,209
|
9,252,245
|
7,607,762
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Volume (Contracts)
|
38,339,554
|
37,466,661
|
+2.3
|
Open Interest (Contracts)
|
9,200,209
|
7,607,762
|
+20.9
|
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
