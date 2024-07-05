TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - June 2024 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced June 2024 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

June 2024

May 2024

June 2023

Volume                                                                

10,341,370,153

11,660,190,333

9,605,849,030

Value

$263,967,525,088

$256,834,774,649

$221,976,706,888

Transactions

19,321,346

21,724,534

19,199,877




Daily Averages


Volume

517.1 million

530.0 million

436.6 million

Value

$13,198.4 million

$11,674.3 million

$10,089.9 million

Transactions

966,067

987,479

872,722

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume                                                                

65,435,178,820

65,105,871,651

+0.5

Value

$1,475,768,912,523

$1,403,679,190,995

+5.1

Transactions

123,502,440

131,910,476

-6.4




Daily Averages


Volume

519.3 million

516.7 million

+0.5

Value

$11,712.5 million

$11,140.3 million

+5.1

Transactions

980,178

1,046,909

-6.4

Toronto Stock Exchange

June 2024

May 2024

June 2023

Volume                                                                

7,191,796,447

7,484,223,855

6,532,143,964

Value

$248,122,020,358

$240,305,793,603

$207,871,503,191

Transactions

17,124,399

19,223,569

16,909,227

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

21,875.79

22,269.12

20,155.29




Daily Averages


Volume

359.6 million

340.2 million

296.9 million

Value

$12,406.1 million

$10,923.0 million

$9,448.7 million

Transactions

856,220

873,799

768,601

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume                                                                

42,849,294,056

43,898,186,006

-2.4

Value

$1,378,578,661,226

$1,315,024,107,137

+4.8

Transactions

109,094,789

117,242,634

-6.9




Daily Averages


Volume

340.1 million

348.4 million

-2.4

Value

$10,941.1 million

$10,436.7 million

+4.8

Transactions

865,832

930,497

-6.9

TSX Venture Exchange*

June 2024

May 2024

June 2023

Volume                                                                

2,322,932,501

3,198,719,002

2,195,448,204

Value

$956,829,536

$1,286,620,353

$992,137,764

Transactions

567,024

747,439

606,804

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

569.82

610.87

621.33




Daily Averages


Volume

116.1 million

145.4 million

99.8 million

Value

$47.8 million

$58.5 million

$45.1 million

Transactions

28,351

33,975

27,582

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                                

16,508,874,625

15,377,878,869

+7.4

Value

$6,708,539,339

$7,502,510,783

-10.6

Transactions

3,994,259

4,318,253

-7.5




Daily Averages


Volume

131.0 million

122.0 million

+7.4

Value

$53.2 million

$59.5 million

-10.6

Transactions

31,700

34,272

-7.5

TSX Alpha Exchange

June 2024

May 2024

June 2023

Volume                                                                

812,907,300

964,087,052

878,256,862

Value

$14,465,738,436

$14,780,757,935

$13,113,065,933

Transactions

1,589,790

1,710,465

1,683,846




Daily Averages


Volume

40.6 million

43.8 million

39.9 million

Value

$723.3 million

$671.9 million

$596.0 million

Transactions

79,490

77,748

76,538

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                                

6,035,382,130

5,829,806,776

+3.5

Value

$89,127,395,177

$81,152,573,075

+9.8

Transactions

10,259,743

10,349,589

-0.9




Daily Averages


Volume

47.9 million

46.3 million

+3.5

Value

$707.4 million

$644.1 million

+9.8

Transactions

81,427

82,140

-0.9

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK**

June 2024

May 2024

June 2023

Volume                                                 

13,733,905

13,160,424

N/A

Value

$422,936,758

$461,602,758

Transactions

40,133

43,061




Daily Averages


Volume

0.7 million

0.6 million

N/A

Value

$21.1 million

$21.0 million

Transactions

2,007

1,957

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                             

41,628,009

N/A

N/A

Value

$1,354,316,781

Transactions

153,649





Daily Averages


Volume

0.3 million

N/A

N/A

Value

$10.7 million

Transactions

1,219

Montreal Exchange

June 2024

May 2024

June 2023

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

15,395,390

17,355,109

14,614,312

Open Interest (Contracts)

17,231,723

17,889,511

14,689,794

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

92,467,094

85,458,660

+8.2

Open Interest (Contracts)

17,231,723

14,689,794

+17.3

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

All figures are as of June 30, 2024. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all June trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

