TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - June 2022 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Jul 07, 2022, 09:30 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and 
Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, July 7, 2022  /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced June 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

June 2022

May 2022

June 2021

Volume                                                                

13,655,255,428

14,022,112,419

14,728,996,140

Value

$279,773,598,903

$283,298,822,955

$245,667,670,923

Transactions

28,013,503

29,743,089

28,095,571




Daily Averages


Volume

620.7 million

667.7 million

669.5 million

Value

$12,717.0 million

$13,490.4 million

$11,166.7 million

Transactions

1,273,341

1,416,338

1,277,071

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                                

83,876,061,092

113,604,336,023

-26.2

Value

$1,697,342,570,338

$1,479,087,453,686

+14.8

Transactions

174,822,811

185,868,621

-5.9




Daily Averages


Volume

671.0 million

908.8 million

-26.2

Value

$13,578.7 million

$11,832.7 million

+14.8

Transactions

1,398,582

1,486,949

-5.9

Toronto Stock Exchange

June 2022

May 2022

June 2021

Volume                                                                

9,426,184,386

9,609,283,915

8,507,070,106

Value

$256,543,319,188

$258,103,098,859

$220,588,313,705

Transactions

24,475,427

25,928,777

23,269,137

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

18,861.36

20,729.34

20,165.58




Daily Averages


Volume

428.5 million

457.6 million

386.7 million

Value

$11,661.1 million

$12,290.6 million

$10,026.7 million

Transactions

1,112,519

1,234,704

1,057,688

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                               

54,965,024,462

58,256,241,690

-5.6

Value

$1,537,892,093,174

$1,312,682,375,137

+17.2

Transactions

150,461,087

151,164,221

-0.5




Daily Averages


Volume

439.7 million

466.0 million

-5.6

Value

$12,303.1 million

$10,501.5 million

+17.2

Transactions

1,203,689

1,209,314

-0.5

TSX Venture Exchange*

June 2022

May 2022

June 2021

Volume                                                                

2,749,769,754

2,867,304,793

4,455,865,035

Value

$1,208,084,270

$1,412,149,089

$3,152,915,428

Transactions

797,826

941,976

1,835,683

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

617.26

720.98

960.69




Daily Averages


Volume

125.0 million

136.5 million

202.5 million

Value

$54.9 million

$67.2 million

$143.3 million

Transactions

36,265

44,856

83,440

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change  

Volume                                                               

19,455,957,798

42,096,685,535

-53.8

Value

$11,603,414,261

$28,709,162,453

-59.6

Transactions

7,081,238

16,241,297

-56.4




Daily Averages


Volume

155.6 million

336.8 million

-53.8

Value

$92.8 million

$229.7 million

-59.6

Transactions

56,650

129,930

-56.4

TSX Alpha Exchange

June 2022

May 2022

June 2021

Volume                                                               

1,479,301,288

1,545,523,711

1,766,060,999

Value

$22,022,195,445

$23,783,575,007

$21,926,441,790

Transactions

2,740,250

2,872,336

2,990,751




Daily Averages


Volume

 67.2 million

 73.6 million

 80.3 million

Value

$1,001.0 million

$1,132.6 million

$996.7 million

Transactions

124,557

136,778

135,943

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change 

Volume                                                              

9,455,078,832

13,251,408,798

-28.6

Value

$147,847,062,903

$137,695,916,096

+7.4

Transactions

17,280,486

18,463,103

-6.4




Daily Averages


Volume

 75.6 million

 106.0 million

-28.6

Value

$1,182.8 million

$1,101.6 million

+7.4

Transactions

138,244

147,705

-6.4

Montreal Exchange

June 2022

May 2022

June 2021

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

13,669,647

12,566,532

13,053,388

Open Interest (Contracts)

12,535,882

11,644,177

10,037,006

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

75,764,445

74,148,813

+2.2

Open Interest (Contracts)

12,535,882

10,037,006

+24.9

*Includes NEX

All figures are as June 30, 2022.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all June trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited