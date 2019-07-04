TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - June 2019 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Jul 04, 2019, 15:30 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced June 2019 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

June 2019

May 2019

June 2018

Volume                                                                

9,891,535,280

11,168,333,830

10,962,612,157

Value

$145,766,169,285

$171,425,129,823

$153,216,810,210

Transactions

19,699,677

23,182,623

20,817,355




Daily Averages


Volume

 494.6 million

 507.7 million

 522.0 million

Value

$7,288.3 million

$7,792.1 million

$7,296.0 million

Transactions

984,984

1,053,756

991,303

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume                                                                

69,589,097,158

75,358,332,425

-7.7

Value

$979,684,636,309

$906,746,349,145

+8.0

Transactions

133,803,312

132,109,714

+1.3




Daily Averages


Volume

 556.7 million

 598.1 million

-6.9

Value

$7,837.5 million

$7,196.4 million

+8.9

Transactions

1,070,426

1,048,490

+2.1

Toronto Stock Exchange

June 2019

May 2019

June 2018

Volume                                                                

6,522,821,695

7,248,352,547

6,657,044,768

Value

$130,669,177,320

$152,960,814,968

$136,397,980,278

Transactions

16,751,719

19,755,235

17,630,719

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

16,382.20

16,037.49

16,277.73




Daily Averages


Volume

326.1 million

329.5 million

 317.0 million

Value

$6,533.5 million

$6,952.8 million

$6,495.1 million

Transactions

837,586

897,965

839,558

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume                                                                

44,068,129,898

42,397,081,576

+3.9

Value

$877,202,212,395

$812,632,489,814

+7.9

Transactions

114,186,282

111,996,265

+2.0




Daily Averages


Volume

352.5 million

 336.5 million

+4.8

Value

$7,017.6 million

$6,449.5 million

+8.8

Transactions

913,490

888,859

+2.8

TSX Venture Exchange*

June 2019

May 2019

June 2018

Volume                                                                

2,448,549,720

2,935,904,545

3,388,020,436

Value

$1,161,023,782

$1,730,697,219

$1,701,417,784

Transactions

579,359

742,747

809,061

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

585.47

601.55

739.96




Daily Averages


Volume

122.4 million

133.5 million

 161.3 million

Value

$58.1 million

$78.7 million

$81.0 million

Transactions

28,968

33,761

38,527

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change  

Volume                                                               

19,687,558,136

27,559,621,857

-28.6

Value

$10,700,050,734

$17,814,867,690

-39.9

Transactions

4,939,960

7,314,941

-32.5




Daily Averages


Volume

157.5 million

 218.7 million

-28.0

Value

$85.6 million

$141.4 million

-39.5

Transactions

39,520

58,055

-31.9

TSX Alpha Exchange

June 2019

May 2019

June 2018

Volume                                                               

920,163,865

984,076,738

917,546,953

Value

$13,935,968,183

$16,733,617,636

$15,117,412,148

Transactions

2,368,599

2,684,641

2,377,575




Daily Averages


Volume

 46.0 million

 44.7 million

 43.7 million

Value

$696.8 million

$760.6 million

$719.9 million

Transactions

118,430

122,029

113,218

               

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change 

Volume                                                              

5,833,409,124

5,401,628,992

+8.0

Value

$91,782,373,180

$76,298,991,641

+20.3

Transactions

14,677,070

12,798,508

+14.7




Daily Averages


Volume

 46.7 million

 42.9 million

+8.9

Value

$734.3 million

$605.5 million

+21.3

Transactions

117,417

101,575

+15.6

Montreal Exchange

June 2019

May 2019

June 2018

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

9,071,065

11,740,993

9,379,028

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,061,056

7,433,969

7,193,842

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

58,614,636

54,003,611

+8.5

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,061,056

7,193,842

-1.9

*Includes NEX

All figures are as June 30, 2019.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all June trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.


^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock ExchangeTSX Venture ExchangeTSX Alpha ExchangeThe Canadian Depository for SecuritiesMontréal ExchangeCanadian Derivatives Clearing CorporationTrayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Manager, Corporate Communications, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com

Related Links

http://www.tse.com

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited

You just read:

TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - June 2019

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Jul 04, 2019, 15:30 ET