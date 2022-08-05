TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - July 2022 Français

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced July 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces  *

July 2022

June 2022

July 2021

Volume                                                                

10,269,204,709

13,655,255,428

10,911,182,785

Value

$209,167,135,730

$279,773,598,903

$187,232,142,663

Transactions

22,789,083

28,013,503

22,493,348




Daily Averages


Volume

513.5 million

620.7 million

519.6 million

Value

$10,458.4 million

$12,717.0 million

$8,915.8 million

Transactions

1,139,454

1,273,341

1,071,112
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                                

94,145,265,801

124,515,518,808

-24.4

Value

$1,906,509,706,068

$1,666,319,596,349

+14.4

Transactions

197,611,894

208,361,969

-5.2




Daily Averages


Volume

649.3 million

852.8 million

-23.9

Value

$13,148.3 million

$11,413.1 million

+15.2

Transactions

1,362,841

1,427,137

-4.5
Toronto Stock Exchange

July 2022

June 2022

July 2021

Volume                                                                

7,123,798,160

9,426,184,386

6,138,616,418

Value

$191,258,270,995

$256,543,319,188

$166,342,095,152

Transactions

20,088,215

24,475,427

18,566,679

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

19,692.92

18,861.36

20,287.80




Daily Averages


Volume

356.2 million

428.5 million

292.3 million

Value

$9,562.9 million

$11,661.1 million

$7,921.1 million

Transactions

1,004,411

1,112,519

884,128
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                               

62,088,822,622

64,394,858,108

-3.6

Value

$1,729,150,364,169

$1,479,024,470,289

+16.9

Transactions

170,549,302

169,730,900

+0.5




Daily Averages


Volume

428.2 million

441.1 million

-2.9

Value

$11,925.2 million

$10,130.3 million

+17.7

Transactions

1,176,202

1,162,540

+1.2
TSX Venture Ex change *

July 2022

June 2022

July 2021

Volume                                                                

2,044,585,384

2,749,769,754

3,434,516,104

Value

$839,496,966

$1,208,084,270

$2,437,900,345

Transactions

586,979

797,826

1,521,526

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

646.04

617.26

925.63




Daily Averages


Volume

102.2 million

125.0 million

163.5 million

Value

$42.0 million

$54.9 million

$116.1 million

Transactions

29,349

36,265

72,454
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change  

Volume                                                               

21,500,543,182

45,531,201,639

-52.8

Value

$12,442,911,227

$31,147,062,798

-60.1

Transactions

7,668,217

17,762,823

-56.8




Daily Averages


Volume

148.3 million

311.9 million

-52.5

Value

$85.8 million

$213.3 million

-59.8

Transactions

52,884

121,663

-56.5
TSX Alpha Exchange

July 2022

June 2022

July 2021

Volume                                                               

1,100,821,165

1,479,301,288

1,338,050,263

Value

$17,069,367,769

$22,022,195,445

$18,452,147,166

Transactions

2,113,889

2,740,250

2,405,143




Daily Averages


Volume

 55.0 million

 67.2 million

 63.7 million

Value

$853.5 million

$1,001.0 million

$878.7 million

Transactions

105,694

124,557

114,531
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change 

Volume                                                              

10,555,899,997

14,589,459,061

-27.6

Value

$164,916,430,672

$156,148,063,262

+5.6

Transactions

19,394,375

20,868,246

-7.1




Daily Averages


Volume

 72.8 million

 99.9 million

-27.1

Value

$1,137.4 million

$1,069.5 million

+6.3

Transactions

133,754

142,933

-6.4
Montreal Exchange

July 2022

June 2022

July 2021

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

10,977,320

13,669,647

10,139,304

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,551,995

12,535,882

9,686,837
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

86,741,765

84,288,117

+2.9

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,551,995

9,686,837

+39.9

*Includes NEX

All figures are as July 31, 2022.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all July trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

