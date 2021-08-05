TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - July 2021 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced July 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

July 2021

June 2021

July 2020

Volume                                                                

10,911,182,785

14,728,996,140

15,989,714,257

Value

$187,232,142,663

$245,667,670,923

$174,287,559,828

Transactions

22,493,348

28,095,571

24,378,465




Daily Averages


Volume

519.6 million

669.5 million

726.8 million

Value

$8,915.8 million

$11,166.7 million

$7,922.2 million

Transactions

1,071,112

1,277,071

1,108,112

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                                

124,515,518,808

112,832,652,701

+10.4

Value

$1,666,319,596,349

$1,520,287,345,382

+9.6

Transactions

208,361,969

221,753,109

-6.0




Daily Averages


Volume

852.8 million

 762.4 million

+11.9

Value

$11,413.1 million

$10,272.2 million

+11.1

Transactions

1,427,137

1,498,332

-4.8

Toronto Stock Exchange

July 2021

June 2021

July 2020

Volume                                                                

6,138,616,418

8,507,070,106

8,062,848,155

Value

$166,342,095,152

$220,588,313,705

$157,162,320,840

Transactions

18,566,679

23,269,137

20,666,019

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^            

20,287.80

20,165.58

16,169.20




Daily Averages


Volume

292.3 million

386.7 million

366.5 million

Value

$7,921.1 million

$10,026.7 million

$7,143.7 million

Transactions

884,128

1,057,688

939,365

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                               

64,394,858,108

73,283,520,238

-12.1

Value

$1,479,024,470,289

$1,374,784,454,775

+7.6

Transactions

169,730,900

193,849,955

-12.4




Daily Averages


Volume

441.1 million

495.2 million

-10.9

Value

$10,130.3 million

$9,289.1 million

+9.1

Transactions

1,162,540

1,309,797

-11.2

TSX Venture Exchange*

July 2021

June 2021

July 2020

Volume                                                                

3,434,516,104

4,455,865,035

6,432,645,523

Value

$2,437,900,345

$3,152,915,428

$2,726,945,296

Transactions

1,521,526

1,835,683

1,357,766

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

925.63

960.69

721.24




Daily Averages


Volume

163.5 million

202.5 million

292.4 million

Value

$116.1 million

$143.3 million

$124.0 million

Transactions

72,454

83,440

61,717

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change  

Volume                                                               

45,531,201,639

28,786,063,579

+58.2

Value

$31,147,062,798

$10,186,450,586

+205.8

Transactions

17,762,823

5,457,563

+225.5




Daily Averages


Volume

311.9 million

194.5 million

+60.3

Value

$213.3 million

$68.8 million

+210.0

Transactions

121,663

36,875

+229.9

TSX Alpha Exchange

July 2021

June 2021

July 2020

Volume                                                                

1,338,050,263

1,766,060,999

1,494,220,579

Value

$18,452,147,166

$21,926,441,790

$14,398,293,692

Transactions

2,405,143

2,990,751

2,354,680




Daily Averages


Volume

 63.7 million

 80.3 million

 67.9 million

Value

$878.7 million

$996.7 million

$654.5 million

Transactions

114,531

135,943

107,031

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change 

Volume                                                              

14,589,459,061

10,763,068,884

+35.6

Value

$156,148,063,262

$135,316,440,021

+15.4

Transactions

20,868,246

22,445,591

-7.0




Daily Averages


Volume

 99.9 million

 72.7 million

+37.4

Value

$1,069.5 million

$914.3 million

+17.0

Transactions

142,933

151,659

-5.8

Montreal Exchange

July 2021

June 2021

July 2020

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

10,139,304

13,053,388

6,815,952

Open Interest (Contracts)

9,686,837

10,037,006

7,676,149

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

84,288,117

73,073,955

+15.3

Open Interest (Contracts)

9,686,837

7,676,149

+26.2

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

