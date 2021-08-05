Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced July 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



July 2021 June 2021 July 2020 Volume 10,911,182,785 14,728,996,140 15,989,714,257 Value $187,232,142,663 $245,667,670,923 $174,287,559,828 Transactions 22,493,348 28,095,571 24,378,465







Daily Averages





Volume 519.6 million 669.5 million 726.8 million Value $8,915.8 million $11,166.7 million $7,922.2 million Transactions 1,071,112 1,277,071 1,108,112

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 124,515,518,808 112,832,652,701 +10.4 Value $1,666,319,596,349 $1,520,287,345,382 +9.6 Transactions 208,361,969 221,753,109 -6.0







Daily Averages





Volume 852.8 million 762.4 million +11.9 Value $11,413.1 million $10,272.2 million +11.1 Transactions 1,427,137 1,498,332 -4.8

Toronto Stock Exchange



July 2021 June 2021 July 2020 Volume 6,138,616,418 8,507,070,106 8,062,848,155 Value $166,342,095,152 $220,588,313,705 $157,162,320,840 Transactions 18,566,679 23,269,137 20,666,019 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 20,287.80 20,165.58 16,169.20







Daily Averages





Volume 292.3 million 386.7 million 366.5 million Value $7,921.1 million $10,026.7 million $7,143.7 million Transactions 884,128 1,057,688 939,365

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 64,394,858,108 73,283,520,238 -12.1 Value $1,479,024,470,289 $1,374,784,454,775 +7.6 Transactions 169,730,900 193,849,955 -12.4







Daily Averages





Volume 441.1 million 495.2 million -10.9 Value $10,130.3 million $9,289.1 million +9.1 Transactions 1,162,540 1,309,797 -11.2

TSX Venture Ex change *



July 2021 June 2021 July 2020 Volume 3,434,516,104 4,455,865,035 6,432,645,523 Value $2,437,900,345 $3,152,915,428 $2,726,945,296 Transactions 1,521,526 1,835,683 1,357,766 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 925.63 960.69 721.24







Daily Averages





Volume 163.5 million 202.5 million 292.4 million Value $116.1 million $143.3 million $124.0 million Transactions 72,454 83,440 61,717

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 45,531,201,639 28,786,063,579 +58.2 Value $31,147,062,798 $10,186,450,586 +205.8 Transactions 17,762,823 5,457,563 +225.5







Daily Averages





Volume 311.9 million 194.5 million +60.3 Value $213.3 million $68.8 million +210.0 Transactions 121,663 36,875 +229.9

TSX Alpha Exchange



July 2021 June 2021 July 2020 Volume 1,338,050,263 1,766,060,999 1,494,220,579 Value $18,452,147,166 $21,926,441,790 $14,398,293,692 Transactions 2,405,143 2,990,751 2,354,680







Daily Averages





Volume 63.7 million 80.3 million 67.9 million Value $878.7 million $996.7 million $654.5 million Transactions 114,531 135,943 107,031

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 14,589,459,061 10,763,068,884 +35.6 Value $156,148,063,262 $135,316,440,021 +15.4 Transactions 20,868,246 22,445,591 -7.0







Daily Averages





Volume 99.9 million 72.7 million +37.4 Value $1,069.5 million $914.3 million +17.0 Transactions 142,933 151,659 -5.8

Montreal Exchange



July 2021 June 2021 July 2020 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 10,139,304 13,053,388 6,815,952 Open Interest (Contracts) 9,686,837 10,037,006 7,676,149

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume (Contracts) 84,288,117 73,073,955 +15.3 Open Interest (Contracts) 9,686,837 7,676,149 +26.2

*Includes NEX

All figures are as July 31, 2021. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all July trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

