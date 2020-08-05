Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced July 2020 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



July 2020 June 2020 July 2019 Volume 15,989,714,257 17,529,266,123 9,898,098,370 Value $174,287,559,828 $229,085,207,892 $132,880,406,677 Transactions 24,378,465 30,742,390 19,587,047







Daily Averages





Volume 726.8 million 796.8 million 449.9 million Value $7,922.2 million $10,413.0 million $6,040.0 million Transactions 1,108,112 1,397,381 890,320

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 112,832,652,701 79,487,195,528 +42.0 Value $1,520,287,345,382 $1,112,565,042,986 +36.6 Transactions 221,753,109 153,390,359 +44.6







Daily Averages





Volume 762.4 million 540.7 million +41.0 Value $10,272.2 million $7,568.5 million +35.7 Transactions 1,498,332 1,043,472 +43.6

Toronto Stock Exchange



July 2020 June 2020 July 2019 Volume 8,062,848,155 11,383,756,205 5,874,216,837 Value $157,162,320,840 $208,785,719,740 $117,156,658,320 Transactions 20,666,019 26,741,333 16,478,265 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 16,169.20 15,515.22 16,406.56







Daily Averages





Volume 366.5 million 517.4 million 267.0 million Value $7,143.7 million $9,490.3 million $5,325.3 million Transactions 939,365 1,215,515 749,012

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 73,283,520,238 49,942,346,735 +46.7 Value $1,374,784,454,775 $994,358,870,715 +38.3 Transactions 193,849,955 130,664,547 +48.4







Daily Averages





Volume 495.2 million 339.7 million +45.7 Value $9,289.1 million $6,764.3 million +37.3 Transactions 1,309,797 888,874 +47.4

TSX Venture Exchange *



July 2020 June 2020 July 2019 Volume 6,432,645,523 4,449,927,469 2,975,083,828 Value $2,726,945,296 $1,740,469,357 $1,401,868,916 Transactions 1,357,766 898,516 664,236 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 721.24 620.13 591.66







Daily Averages





Volume 292.4 million 202.3 million 135.2 million Value $124.0 million $79.1 million $63.7 million Transactions 61,717 40,842 30,193

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 28,786,063,579 22,662,641,964 +27.0 Value $10,186,450,586 $12,101,919,650 -15.8 Transactions 5,457,563 5,604,196 -2.6







Daily Averages





Volume 194.5 million 154.2 million +26.2 Value $68.8 million $82.3 million -16.4 Transactions 36,875 38,124 -3.3

TSX Alpha Exchange



July 2020 June 2020 July 2019 Volume 1,494,220,579 1,695,582,449 1,048,797,705 Value $14,398,293,692 $18,559,018,795 $14,321,879,441 Transactions 2,354,680 3,102,541 2,444,546







Daily Averages





Volume 67.9 million 77.1 million 47.7 million Value $654.5 million $843.6 million $651.0 million Transactions 107,031 141,025 111,116

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 10,763,068,884 6,882,206,829 +56.4 Value $135,316,440,021 $106,104,252,621 +27.5 Transactions 22,445,591 17,121,616 +31.1







Daily Averages





Volume 72.7 million 46.8 million +55.3 Value $914.3 million $721.8 million +26.7 Transactions 151,659 116,474 +30.2

Montreal Exchange



July 2020 June 2020 July 2019 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 6,815,952 10,585,226 7,977,995 Open Interest (Contracts) 7,700,280 8,171,302 7,112,742

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume (Contracts) 73,073,937 66,592,631 +9.7 Open Interest (Contracts) 7,700,280 7,112,742 +8.3

*Includes NEX

All figures are as July 31, 2020. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all July trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

