TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced July 2020 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

July 2020

June 2020

July 2019

Volume                                                                

15,989,714,257

17,529,266,123

9,898,098,370

Value

$174,287,559,828

$229,085,207,892

$132,880,406,677

Transactions

24,378,465

30,742,390

19,587,047




Daily Averages


Volume

726.8 million

796.8 million

 449.9 million

Value

$7,922.2 million

$10,413.0 million

$6,040.0 million

Transactions

1,108,112

1,397,381

890,320

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume                                                                

112,832,652,701

79,487,195,528

+42.0

Value

$1,520,287,345,382

$1,112,565,042,986

+36.6

Transactions

221,753,109

153,390,359

+44.6




Daily Averages


Volume

 762.4 million

 540.7 million

+41.0

Value

$10,272.2 million

$7,568.5 million

+35.7

Transactions

1,498,332

1,043,472

+43.6

Toronto Stock Exchange

July 2020

June 2020

July 2019

Volume                                                                

8,062,848,155

11,383,756,205

5,874,216,837

Value

$157,162,320,840

$208,785,719,740

$117,156,658,320

Transactions

20,666,019

26,741,333

16,478,265

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

16,169.20

15,515.22

16,406.56




Daily Averages


Volume

366.5 million

517.4 million

267.0 million

Value

$7,143.7 million

$9,490.3 million

$5,325.3 million

Transactions

939,365

1,215,515

749,012

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume                                                                

73,283,520,238

49,942,346,735

+46.7

Value

$1,374,784,454,775

$994,358,870,715

+38.3

Transactions

193,849,955

130,664,547

+48.4




Daily Averages


Volume

495.2 million

339.7 million

+45.7

Value

$9,289.1 million

$6,764.3 million

+37.3

Transactions

1,309,797

888,874

+47.4

TSX Venture Exchange*

July 2020

June 2020

July 2019

Volume                                                                

6,432,645,523

4,449,927,469

2,975,083,828

Value

$2,726,945,296

$1,740,469,357

$1,401,868,916

Transactions

1,357,766

898,516

664,236

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

721.24

620.13

591.66




Daily Averages


Volume

292.4 million

202.3 million

135.2 million

Value

$124.0 million

$79.1 million

$63.7 million

Transactions

61,717

40,842

30,193

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change  

Volume                                                               

28,786,063,579

22,662,641,964

+27.0

Value

$10,186,450,586

$12,101,919,650

-15.8

Transactions

5,457,563

5,604,196

-2.6




Daily Averages


Volume

194.5 million

154.2 million

+26.2

Value

$68.8 million

$82.3 million

-16.4

Transactions

36,875

38,124

-3.3

TSX Alpha Exchange

July 2020

June 2020

July 2019

Volume                                                               

1,494,220,579

1,695,582,449

1,048,797,705

Value

$14,398,293,692

$18,559,018,795

$14,321,879,441

Transactions

2,354,680

3,102,541

2,444,546




Daily Averages


Volume

 67.9 million

 77.1 million

 47.7 million

Value

$654.5 million

$843.6 million

$651.0 million

Transactions

107,031

141,025

111,116

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change 

Volume                                                              

10,763,068,884

6,882,206,829

+56.4

Value

$135,316,440,021

$106,104,252,621

+27.5

Transactions

22,445,591

17,121,616

+31.1




Daily Averages


Volume

 72.7 million

 46.8 million

+55.3

Value

$914.3 million

$721.8 million

+26.7

Transactions

151,659

116,474

+30.2

Montreal Exchange

July 2020

June 2020

July 2019

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

6,815,952

10,585,226

7,977,995

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,700,280

8,171,302

7,112,742

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

73,073,937

66,592,631

+9.7

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,700,280

7,112,742

+8.3

*Includes NEX

All figures are as July 31, 2020.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all July trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock ExchangeTSX Venture ExchangeTSX Alpha ExchangeThe Canadian Depository for SecuritiesMontréal ExchangeCanadian Derivatives Clearing CorporationTrayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

