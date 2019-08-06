TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - July 2019

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and

Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced July 2019 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



July 2019 June 2019 July 2018 Volume 9,898,098,370 9,891,535,280 8,964,534,835 Value $132,880,406,677 $145,766,169,285 $117,709,162,144 Transactions 19,587,047 19,699,677 17,640,097







Daily Averages





Volume 449.9 million 494.6 million 426.9 million Value $6,040.0 million $7,288.3 million $5,605.2 million Transactions 890,320 984,984 840,005

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change Volume 79,487,195,528 84,322,867,260 -5.7 Value $1,112,565,042,986 $1,024,455,511,289 +8.6 Transactions 153,390,359 149,749,811 +2.4







Daily Averages





Volume 540.7 million 573.6 million -5.7 Value $7,568.5 million $6,969.1 million +8.6 Transactions 1,043,472 1,018,706 +2.4

Toronto Stock Exchange



July 2019 June 2019 July 2018 Volume 5,874,216,837 6,522,821,695 5,284,788,763 Value $117,156,658,320 $130,669,177,320 $104,846,461,154 Transactions 16,478,265 16,751,719 15,017,604 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 16,406.56 16,382.20 16,434.01







Daily Averages





Volume 267.0 million 326.1 million 251.7 million Value $5,325.3 million $6,533.5 million $4,992.7 million Transactions 749,012 837,586 715,124

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change Volume 49,942,346,735 47,681,870,339 +4.7 Value $994,358,870,715 $917,478,950,968 +8.4 Transactions 130,664,547 127,013,869 +2.9







Daily Averages





Volume 339.7 million 324.4 million +4.7 Value $6,764.3 million $6,241.4 million +8.4 Transactions 888,874 864,040 +2.9

TSX Venture Exchang e *



July 2019 June 2019 July 2018 Volume 2,975,083,828 2,448,549,720 2,927,558,414 Value $1,401,868,916 $1,161,023,782 $1,157,806,621 Transactions 664,236 579,359 619,813 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 591.66 585.47 706.91







Daily Averages





Volume 135.2 million 122.4 million 139.4 million Value $63.7 million $58.1 million $55.1 million Transactions 30,193 28,968 29,515

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change Volume 22,662,641,964 30,487,180,271 -25.7 Value $12,101,919,650 $18,972,674,311 -36.2 Transactions 5,604,196 7,934,754 -29.4







Daily Averages





Volume 154.2 million 207.4 million -25.7 Value $82.3 million $129.1 million -36.2 Transactions 38,124 53,978 -29.4

TSX Alpha Exchange



July 2019 June 2019 July 2018 Volume 1,048,797,705 920,163,865 752,187,658 Value $14,321,879,441 $13,935,968,183 $11,704,894,369 Transactions 2,444,546 2,368,599 2,002,680







Daily Averages





Volume 47.7 million 46.0 million 35.8 million Value $651.0 million $696.8 million $557.4 million Transactions 111,116 118,430 95,366

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change Volume 6,882,206,829 6,153,816,650 +11.8 Value $106,104,252,621 $88,003,886,010 +20.6 Transactions 17,121,616 14,801,188 +15.7







Daily Averages





Volume 46.8 million 41.9 million +11.8 Value $721.8 million $598.7 million +20.6 Transactions 116,474 100,688 +15.7

Montreal Exchange



July 2019 June 2019 July 2018 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 7,977,995 9,071,065 8,618,506 Open Interest (Contracts) 7,112,793 7,061,056 8,245,263

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change Volume (Contracts) 66,592,631 62,622,117 +6.3 Open Interest (Contracts) 7,112,793 8,245,263 -13.7

*Includes NEX

All figures are as July 31, 2019. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all July trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

For further information: Catherine Kee, Manager, Corporate Communications, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com

