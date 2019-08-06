TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - July 2019 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and
Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced July 2019 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

July 2019

June 2019

July 2018

Volume                                                                

9,898,098,370

9,891,535,280

8,964,534,835

Value

$132,880,406,677

$145,766,169,285

$117,709,162,144

Transactions

19,587,047

19,699,677

17,640,097




Daily Averages


Volume

 449.9 million

 494.6 million

 426.9 million

Value

$6,040.0 million

$7,288.3 million

$5,605.2 million

Transactions

890,320

984,984

840,005

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume                                                                

79,487,195,528

84,322,867,260

-5.7

Value

$1,112,565,042,986

$1,024,455,511,289

+8.6

Transactions

153,390,359

149,749,811

+2.4




Daily Averages


Volume

 540.7 million

 573.6 million

-5.7

Value

$7,568.5 million

$6,969.1 million

+8.6

Transactions

1,043,472

1,018,706

+2.4

Toronto Stock Exchange

July 2019

June 2019

July 2018

Volume                                                                

5,874,216,837

6,522,821,695

5,284,788,763

Value

$117,156,658,320

$130,669,177,320

$104,846,461,154

Transactions

16,478,265

16,751,719

15,017,604

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

16,406.56

16,382.20

16,434.01




Daily Averages


Volume

267.0 million

326.1 million

 251.7 million

Value

$5,325.3 million

$6,533.5 million

$4,992.7 million

Transactions

749,012

837,586

715,124

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume                                                                

49,942,346,735

47,681,870,339

+4.7

Value

$994,358,870,715

$917,478,950,968

+8.4

Transactions

130,664,547

127,013,869

+2.9




Daily Averages


Volume

339.7 million

 324.4 million

+4.7

Value

$6,764.3 million

$6,241.4 million

+8.4

Transactions

888,874

864,040

+2.9

TSX Venture Exchange*

July 2019

June 2019

July 2018

Volume                                                                

2,975,083,828

2,448,549,720

2,927,558,414

Value

$1,401,868,916

$1,161,023,782

$1,157,806,621

Transactions

664,236

579,359

619,813

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

591.66

585.47

706.91




Daily Averages


Volume

135.2 million

122.4 million

 139.4 million

Value

$63.7 million

$58.1 million

$55.1 million

Transactions

30,193

28,968

29,515

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change  

Volume                                                               

22,662,641,964

30,487,180,271

-25.7

Value

$12,101,919,650

$18,972,674,311

-36.2

Transactions

5,604,196

7,934,754

-29.4




Daily Averages


Volume

154.2 million

 207.4 million

-25.7

Value

$82.3 million

$129.1 million

-36.2

Transactions

38,124

53,978

-29.4

TSX Alpha Exchange

July 2019

June 2019

July 2018

Volume                                                               

1,048,797,705

920,163,865

752,187,658

Value

$14,321,879,441

$13,935,968,183

$11,704,894,369

Transactions

2,444,546

2,368,599

2,002,680




Daily Averages


Volume

 47.7 million

 46.0 million

 35.8 million

Value

$651.0 million

$696.8 million

$557.4 million

Transactions

111,116

118,430

95,366

               

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change 

Volume                                                              

6,882,206,829

6,153,816,650

+11.8

Value

$106,104,252,621

$88,003,886,010

+20.6

Transactions

17,121,616

14,801,188

+15.7




Daily Averages


Volume

 46.8 million

 41.9 million

+11.8

Value

$721.8 million

$598.7 million

+20.6

Transactions

116,474

100,688

+15.7

Montreal Exchange

July 2019

June 2019

July 2018

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

7,977,995

9,071,065

8,618,506

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,112,793

7,061,056

8,245,263

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

66,592,631

62,622,117

+6.3

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,112,793

8,245,263

-13.7

*Includes NEX

All figures are as July 31, 2019.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all July trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Manager, Corporate Communications, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com

