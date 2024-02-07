TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - January 2024 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Feb 07, 2024, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced January 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X and Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

January 2024

December 2023

January 2023

Volume                                                                

10,177,922,146

10,336,250,130

11,566,150,367

Value

$222,420,078,291

$235,871,748,214

$231,495,493,715

Transactions

20,033,674

19,324,642

22,369,908




Daily Averages


Volume

462.6 million

544.0 million

550.8 million

Value

$10,110.0 million

$12,414.3 million

$11,023.6 million

Transactions

910,622

1,017,086

1,065,234

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume                                                                

10,177,922,146

11,566,150,367

-12.0

Value

$222,420,078,291

$231,495,493,715

-3.9

Transactions

20,033,674

22,369,908

-10.4




Daily Averages


Volume

462.6 million

550.8 million

-16.0

Value

$10,110.0 million

$11,023.6 million

-8.3

Transactions

910,622

1,065,234

-14.5

Toronto Stock Exchange

January 2024

December 2023

January 2023

Volume                                                                

6,406,200,909

6,927,683,905

7,507,739,012

Value

$206,341,996,304

$219,264,130,754

$218,533,388,342

Transactions

17,562,735

16,935,960

20,024,364

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                     

21,021.88

20,958.44

20,767.38




Daily Averages


Volume

291.2 million

364.6 million

357.5 million

Value

$9,379.2 million

$11,540.2 million

$10,406.4 million

Transactions

798,306

891,366

953,541

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume                                                               

6,406,200,909

7,507,739,012

-14.7

Value

$206,341,996,304

$218,533,388,342

-5.6

Transactions

17,562,735

20,024,364

-12.3




Daily Averages


Volume

291.2 million

357.5 million

-18.6

Value

$9,379.2 million

$10,406.4 million

-9.9

Transactions

798,306

953,541

-16.3

TSX Venture Exchange*

January 2024

December 2023

January 2023

Volume                                                                

2,693,678,060

2,396,678,689

3,036,719,871

Value

$1,131,818,001

$970,793,989

$1,396,478,417

Transactions

685,965

588,615

837,836

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

550.36

552.90

626.17




Daily Averages


Volume

122.4 million

126.1 million

144.6 million

Value

$51.4 million

$51.1 million

$66.5 million

Transactions

31,180

30,980

39,897

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                               

2,693,678,060

3,036,719,871

-11.3

Value

$1,131,818,001

$1,396,478,417

-19.0

Transactions

685,965

837,836

-18.1




Daily Averages


Volume

122.4 million

144.6 million

-15.3

Value

$51.4 million

$66.5 million

-22.6

Transactions

31,180

39,897

-21.8

TSX Alpha Exchange

January 2024

December 2023

January 2023

Volume                                                               

1,075,655,999

1,010,533,678

1,021,691,484

Value

$14,879,936,631

$15,570,910,824

$11,565,626,956

Transactions

1,772,754

1,788,327

1,507,708




Daily Averages


Volume

48.9 million

53.2 million

48.7 million

Value

$676.4 million

$819.5 million

$550.7 million

Transactions

80,580

94,122

71,796

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                              

1,075,655,999

1,021,691,484

+5.3

Value

$14,879,936,631

$11,565,626,956

+28.7

Transactions

1,772,754

1,507,708

+17.6




Daily Averages


Volume

48.9 million

48.7 million

+0.5

Value

$676.4 million

$550.7 million

+22.8

Transactions

80,580

71,796

+12.2

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK**

January 2024

December 2023

January 2023

Volume                                                 

2,387,178

1,353,858

N/A

Value

$66,327,355

$65,912,647

Transactions

12,220

11,740




Daily Averages


Volume

0.1 million

0.1 million

N/A

Value

$3.0 million

$3.5 million

Transactions

555

618

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                 

2,387,178

N/A

N/A

Value

$66,327,355

Transactions

12,220





Daily Averages


Volume

0.1 million

N/A

N/A

Value

$3.0 million

Transactions

555

Montreal Exchange

January 2024

December 2023

January 2023

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

13,790,239

13,868,911

12,314,368

Open Interest (Contracts)

15,351,265

15,600,945

12,611,407

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

13,790,239

12,314,368

+12.0

Open Interest (Contracts)

15,351,265

12,611,407

+21.7

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

All figures are as of January 31, 2024.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all January trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited