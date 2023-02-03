TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - January 2023 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Feb 03, 2023, 13:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced January 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

January 2023

December 2022

January 2022

Volume                                                                

11,566,150,367

11,508,986,230

13,383,826,540

Value

$231,495,493,715

$232,270,649,579

$267,729,434,061

Transactions

22,369,908

22,051,494

29,169,604




Daily Averages


Volume

550.8 million

575.4 million

669.2 million

Value

$11,023.6 million

$11,613.5 million

$13,386.5 million

Transactions

1,065,234

1,102,575

1,458,480


Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                                

11,566,150,367

13,383,826,540

-13.6

Value

$231,495,493,715

$267,729,434,061

-13.5

Transactions

22,369,908

29,169,604

-23.3




Daily Averages


Volume

550.8 million

669.2 million

-17.7

Value

$11,023.6 million

$13,386.5 million

-17.7

Transactions

1,065,234

1,458,480

-27.0


Toronto Stock Exchange

January 2023

December 2022

January 2022

Volume                                                                

7,507,739,012

7,667,180,075

8,198,474,228

Value

$218,533,388,342

$218,147,622,435

$237,041,397,663

Transactions

20,024,364

19,726,305

24,554,875

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

20,767.38

19,384.92

21,098.29




Daily Averages


Volume

357.5 million

383.4 million

409.9 million

Value

$10,406.4 million

$10,907.4 million

$11,852.1 million

Transactions

953,541

986,315

1,227,744


Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                               

7,507,739,012

8,198,474,228

-8.4

Value

$218,533,388,342

$237,041,397,663

-7.8

Transactions

20,024,364

24,554,875

-18.5




Daily Averages


Volume

357.5 million

409.9 million

-12.8

Value

$10,406.4 million

$11,852.1 million

-12.2

Transactions

953,541

1,227,744

-22.3


TSX Venture Exchange*

January 2023

December 2022

January 2022

Volume                                                                

3,036,719,871

2,800,332,603

3,537,291,559

Value

$1,396,478,417

$973,456,544

$2,522,081,178

Transactions

837,836

668,826

1,464,960

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

626.17

570.27

859.14




Daily Averages


Volume

144.6 million

140.0 million

176.9 million

Value

$66.5 million

$48.7 million

$126.1 million

Transactions

39,897

33,441

73,248


Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change  

Volume                                                               

3,036,719,871

3,537,291,559

-14.2

Value

$1,396,478,417

$2,522,081,178

-44.6

Transactions

837,836

1,464,960

-42.8




Daily Averages


Volume

144.6 million

176.9 million

-18.2

Value

$66.5 million

$126.1 million

-47.3

Transactions

39,897

73,248

-45.5


TSX Alpha Exchange

January 2023

December 2022

January 2022

Volume                                                               

1,021,691,484

1,041,473,552

1,648,060,753

Value

$11,565,626,956

$13,149,570,600

$28,165,955,220

Transactions

1,507,708

1,656,363

3,149,769




Daily Averages


Volume

48.7 million

 52.1 million

 82.4 million

Value

$550.7 million

$657.5 million

$1,408.3 million

Transactions

71,796

82,818

157,488


Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                                                              

1,021,691,484

1,648,060,753

-38.0

Value

$11,565,626,956

$28,165,955,220

-58.9

Transactions

1,507,708

3,149,769

-52.1




Daily Averages


Volume

48.7 million

 82.4 million

-41.0

Value

$550.7 million

$1,408.3 million

-60.9

Transactions

71,796

157,488

-54.4


Montreal Exchange

January 2023

December 2022

January 2022

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

12,314,368

11,508,159

10,721,384

Open Interest (Contracts)

12,611,407

13,290,700

10,532,180


Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

12,314,368

10,721,384

+14.9

Open Interest (Contracts)

12,611,407

10,532,180

+19.7

*Includes NEX

All figures are as January 31, 2023.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all January trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited