Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced January 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

January 2022

December 2021

January 2021

Volume                                                                

13,376,125,830

12,980,137,691

20,596,691,497

Value

$267,639,949,100

$244,080,853,076

$226,969,318,751

Transactions

29,155,099

26,718,099

30,995,165




Daily Averages


Volume

668.8 million

633.2 million

1,029.8 million

Value

$13,382.0 million

$11,906.4 million

$11,348.5 million

Transactions

1,457,755

1,303,322

1,549,758

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                                

13,376,125,830

20,596,691,497

-35.1

Value

$267,639,949,100

$226,969,318,751

+17.9

Transactions

29,155,099

30,995,165

-5.9




Daily Averages


Volume

668.8 million

1,029.8 million

-35.1

Value

$13,382.0 million

$11,348.5 million

+17.9

Transactions

1,457,755

1,549,758

-5.9

Toronto Stock Exchange

January 2022

December 2021

January 2021

Volume                                                                

8,190,773,518

7,992,497,639

9,643,759,025

Value

$236,951,912,702

$217,673,962,194

$199,516,095,661

Transactions

24,540,370

22,218,828

25,289,334

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

21,098.29

21,222.84

17,337.02




Daily Averages


Volume

409.5 million

389.9 million

482.2 million

Value

$11,847.6 million

$10,618.2 million

$9,975.8 million

Transactions

1,227,019

1,083,845

1,264,467

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                               

8,190,773,518

9,643,759,025

-15.1

Value

$236,951,912,702

$199,516,095,661

+18.8

Transactions

24,540,370

25,289,334

-3.0




Daily Averages


Volume

409.5 million

482.2 million

-15.1

Value

$11,847.6 million

$9,975.8 million

+18.8

Transactions

1,227,019

1,264,467

-3.0

TSX Venture Exchange*

January 2022

December 2021

January 2021

Volume                                                                

3,537,291,559

3,475,682,922

8,540,984,259

Value

$2,522,081,178

$2,807,939,549

$5,618,882,360

Transactions

1,464,960

1,577,257

2,797,818

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

859.14

939.18

922.06




Daily Averages


Volume

176.9 million

169.5 million

427.0 million

Value

$126.1 million

$137.0 million

$280.9 million

Transactions

73,248

76,939

139,891

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change  

Volume                                                               

3,537,291,559

8,540,984,259

-58.6

Value

$2,522,081,178

$5,618,882,360

-55.1

Transactions

1,464,960

2,797,818

-47.6




Daily Averages


Volume

176.9 million

427.0 million

-58.6

Value

$126.1 million

$280.9 million

-55.1

Transactions

73,248

139,891

-47.6

TSX Alpha Exchange

January 2022

December 2021

January 2021

Volume                                                                

1,648,060,753

1,511,957,130

2,411,948,213

Value

$28,165,955,220

$23,598,951,333

$21,834,340,730

Transactions

3,149,769

2,922,014

2,908,013




Daily Averages


Volume

 82.4 million

 73.8 million

 120.6 million

Value

$1,408.3 million

$1,151.2 million

$1,091.7 million

Transactions

157,488

142,537

145,401

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change 

Volume                                                              

1,648,060,753

2,411,948,213

-31.7

Value

$28,165,955,220

$21,834,340,730

+29.0

Transactions

3,149,769

2,908,013

+8.3




Daily Averages


Volume

 82.4 million

 120.6 million

-31.7

Value

$1,408.3 million

$1,091.7 million

+29.0

Transactions

157,488

145,401

+8.3

Montreal Exchange

January 2022

December 2021

January 2021

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

10,721,384

12,068,952

10,555,168

Open Interest (Contracts)

10,532,180

11,252,972

8,157,247

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

10,721,384

10,555,168

+1.6

Open Interest (Contracts)

10,532,180

8,157,247

+29.1

*Includes NEX

All figures are as January 31, 2022.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all January trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

