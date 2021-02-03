Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced January 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



January 2021 December 2020 January 2020 Volume 20,596,691,497 17,748,462,546 11,331,638,788 Value $226,969,318,751 $220,893,827,103 $167,626,118,276 Transactions 30,995,165 27,143,123 21,644,710







Daily Averages





Volume 1,029.8 million 865.8 million 515.1 million Value $11,348.5 million $10,775.3 million $7,619.4 million Transactions 1,549,758 1,324,055 983,850

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 20,596,691,497 11,331,638,788 +81.8 Value $226,969,318,751 $167,626,118,276 +35.4 Transactions 30,995,165 21,644,710 +43.2







Daily Averages





Volume 1,029.8 million 515.1 million +99.9 Value $11,348.5 million $7,619.4 million +48.9 Transactions 1,549,758 983,850 +57.5

Toronto Stock Exchange



January 2021 December 2020 January 2020 Volume 9,643,759,025 9,223,530,998 7,275,354,273 Value $199,516,095,661 $198,694,728,916 $152,000,718,018 Transactions 25,289,334 22,635,214 18,801,192 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 17,337.02 17,433.36 17,318.49







Daily Averages





Volume 482.2 million 449.9 million 330.7 million Value $9,975.8 million $9,692.4 million $6,909.1 million Transactions 1,264,467 1,104,157 854,600

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 9,643,759,025 7,275,354,273 +32.6 Value $199,516,095,661 $152,000,718,018 +31.3 Transactions 25,289,334 18,801,192 +34.5







Daily Averages





Volume 482.2 million 330.7 million +45.8 Value $9,975.8 million $6,909.1 million +44.4 Transactions 1,264,467 854,600 +48.0

TSX Venture Exchange *



January 2021 December 2020 January 2020 Volume 8,540,984,259 6,587,748,741 3,092,659,322 Value $5,618,882,360 $4,055,326,613 $1,117,190,484 Transactions 2,797,818 1,929,881 589,048 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 922.06 875.36 575.18







Daily Averages





Volume 427.0 million 321.4 million 140.6 million Value $280.9 million $197.8 million $50.8 million Transactions 139,891 94,141 26,775

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 8,540,984,259 3,092,659,322 +176.2 Value $5,618,882,360 $1,117,190,484 +402.9 Transactions 2,797,818 589,048 +375.0







Daily Averages





Volume 427.0 million 140.6 million +203.8 Value $280.9 million $50.8 million +453.2 Transactions 139,891 26,775 +422.5

TSX Alpha Exchange



January 2021 December 2020 January 2020 Volume 2,411,948,213 1,937,182,807 963,625,193 Value $21,834,340,730 $18,143,771,574 $14,508,209,774 Transactions 2,908,013 2,578,028 2,254,470







Daily Averages





Volume 120.6 million 94.5 million 43.8 million Value $1,091.7 million $885.1 million $659.5 million Transactions 145,401 125,757 102,476

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 2,411,948,213 963,625,193 +150.3 Value $21,834,340,730 $14,508,209,774 +50.5 Transactions 2,908,013 2,254,470 +29.0







Daily Averages





Volume 120.6 million 43.8 million +175.3 Value $1,091.7 million $659.5 million +65.5 Transactions 145,401 102,476 +41.9

Montreal Exchange



January 2021 December 2020 January 2020 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 10,555,166 9,438,158 10,508,490 Open Interest (Contracts) 8,184,366 8,128,321 7,464,647

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume (Contracts) 10,555,166 10,508,490 +0.4 Open Interest (Contracts) 8,184,366 7,464,647 +9.6

*Includes NEX

All figures are as January 31, 2021. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all Janurary trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

