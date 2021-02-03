TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - January 2021 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Feb 03, 2021, 14:30 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced January 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

January 2021

December 2020

January 2020

Volume                                                                

20,596,691,497

17,748,462,546

11,331,638,788

Value

$226,969,318,751

$220,893,827,103

$167,626,118,276

Transactions

30,995,165

27,143,123

21,644,710




Daily Averages


Volume

1,029.8 million

865.8 million

 515.1 million

Value

$11,348.5 million

$10,775.3 million

$7,619.4 million

Transactions

1,549,758

1,324,055

983,850

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                                

20,596,691,497

11,331,638,788

+81.8

Value

$226,969,318,751

$167,626,118,276

+35.4

Transactions

30,995,165

21,644,710

+43.2




Daily Averages


Volume

1,029.8 million

 515.1 million

+99.9

Value

$11,348.5 million

$7,619.4 million

+48.9

Transactions

1,549,758

983,850

+57.5

Toronto Stock Exchange

January 2021

December 2020

January 2020

Volume                                                                

9,643,759,025

9,223,530,998

7,275,354,273

Value

$199,516,095,661

$198,694,728,916

$152,000,718,018

Transactions

25,289,334

22,635,214

18,801,192

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

17,337.02

17,433.36

17,318.49




Daily Averages


Volume

482.2 million

449.9 million

330.7 million

Value

$9,975.8 million

$9,692.4 million

$6,909.1 million

Transactions

1,264,467

1,104,157

854,600

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                               

9,643,759,025

7,275,354,273

+32.6

Value

$199,516,095,661

$152,000,718,018

+31.3

Transactions

25,289,334

18,801,192

+34.5




Daily Averages


Volume

482.2 million

330.7 million

+45.8

Value

$9,975.8 million

$6,909.1 million

+44.4

Transactions

1,264,467

854,600

+48.0

TSX Venture Exchange*

January 2021

December 2020

January 2020

Volume                                                                

8,540,984,259

6,587,748,741

3,092,659,322

Value

$5,618,882,360

$4,055,326,613

$1,117,190,484

Transactions

2,797,818

1,929,881

589,048

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

922.06

875.36

575.18




Daily Averages


Volume

427.0 million

321.4 million

140.6 million

Value

$280.9 million

$197.8 million

$50.8 million

Transactions

139,891

94,141

26,775

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change  

Volume                                                               

8,540,984,259

3,092,659,322

+176.2

Value

$5,618,882,360

$1,117,190,484

+402.9

Transactions

2,797,818

589,048

+375.0




Daily Averages


Volume

427.0 million

140.6 million

+203.8

Value

$280.9 million

$50.8 million

+453.2

Transactions

139,891

26,775

+422.5

TSX Alpha Exchange

January 2021

December 2020

January 2020

Volume                                                               

2,411,948,213

1,937,182,807

963,625,193

Value

$21,834,340,730

$18,143,771,574

$14,508,209,774

Transactions

2,908,013

2,578,028

2,254,470




Daily Averages


Volume

 120.6 million

 94.5 million

 43.8 million

Value

$1,091.7 million

$885.1 million

$659.5 million

Transactions

145,401

125,757

102,476

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change 

Volume                                                              

2,411,948,213

963,625,193

+150.3

Value

$21,834,340,730

$14,508,209,774

+50.5

Transactions

2,908,013

2,254,470

+29.0




Daily Averages


Volume

 120.6 million

 43.8 million

+175.3

Value

$1,091.7 million

$659.5 million

+65.5

Transactions

145,401

102,476

+41.9

Montreal Exchange

January 2021

December 2020

January 2020

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

10,555,166

9,438,158

10,508,490

Open Interest (Contracts)

8,184,366

8,128,321

7,464,647

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

10,555,166

10,508,490

+0.4

Open Interest (Contracts)

8,184,366

7,464,647

+9.6

*Includes NEX

All figures are as January 31, 2021.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all Janurary trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.tse.com

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited