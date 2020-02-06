TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - January 2020 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Feb 06, 2020, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced January 2020 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

January 2020

December 2019

January 2019

Volume

11,331,638,788

10,391,299,636

12,350,857,816

Value

$167,626,118,276

$153,051,078,604

$164,831,920,274

Transactions

21,644,710

19,258,610

25,229,288




Daily Averages


Volume

 515.1 million

 532.9 million

 561.4 million

Value

$7,619.4 million

$7,848.8 million

$7,492.4 million

Transactions

983,850

987,621

1,146,786

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume

11,331,638,788

12,350,857,816

-8.3

Value

$167,626,118,276

$164,831,920,274

+1.7

Transactions

21,644,710

25,229,288

-14.2




Daily Averages


Volume

 515.1 million

 561.4 million

-8.3

Value

$7,619.4 million

$7,492.4 million

+1.7

Transactions

983,850

1,146,786

-14.2

Toronto Stock Exchange

January 2020

December 2019

January 2019

Volume

7,275,354,273

6,802,118,601

7,990,355,787

Value

$152,000,718,018

$138,994,669,895

$147,000,956,293

Transactions

18,801,192

16,680,479

21,752,616

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^

17,318.49

17,063.43

15,540.60




Daily Averages


Volume

330.7 million

348.8 million

363.2 million

Value

$6,909.1 million

$7,127.9 million

$6,681.9 million

Transactions

854,600

855,409

988,755

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume

7,275,354,273

7,990,355,787

-8.9

Value

$152,000,718,018

$147,000,956,293

+3.4

Transactions

18,801,192

21,752,616

-13.6




Daily Averages


Volume

330.7 million

363.2 million

-8.9

Value

$6,909.1 million

$6,681.9 million

+3.4

Transactions

854,600

988,755

-13.6

TSX Venture Exchange*

January 2020

December 2019

January 2019

Volume

3,092,659,322

2,709,381,963

3,334,491,855

Value

$1,117,190,484

$828,847,951

$1,677,946,392

Transactions

589,048

450,467

832,134

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

575.18

577.54

622.72




Daily Averages


Volume

140.6 million

138.9 million

151.6 million

Value

$50.8 million

$42.5 million

$76.3 million

Transactions

26,775

23,101

37,824

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume

3,092,659,322

3,334,491,855

-7.3

Value

$1,117,190,484

$1,677,946,392

-33.4

Transactions

589,048

832,134

-29.2




Daily Averages


Volume

140.6 million

151.6 million

-7.3

Value

$50.8 million

$76.3 million

-33.4

Transactions

26,775

37,824

-29.2

TSX Alpha Exchange

January 2020

December 2019

January 2019

Volume

963,625,193

879,799,072

1,026,010,174

Value

$14,508,209,774

$13,227,560,758

$16,153,017,589

Transactions

2,254,470

2,127,664

2,644,538




Daily Averages


Volume

 43.8 million

 45.1 million

 46.6 million

Value

$659.5 million

$678.3 million

$734.2 million

Transactions

102,476

109,111

120,206

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume

963,625,193

1,026,010,174

-6.1

Value

$14,508,209,774

$16,153,017,589

-10.2

Transactions

2,254,470

2,644,538

-14.7




Daily Averages


Volume

 43.8 million

 46.6 million

-6.1

Value

$659.5 million

$734.2 million

-10.2

Transactions

102,476

120,206

-14.7

Montreal Exchange

January 2020

December 2019

January 2019

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

10,508,490

9,314,155

9,205,773

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,464,650

7,514,864

6,595,813

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

10,508,490

9,205,773

+14.2

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,464,650

6,595,813

+13.2

*Includes NEX

All figures are as January 31, 2020.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all January trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited

You just read:

TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - January 2020

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Feb 06, 2020, 09:00 ET