TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced February 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



February 2023 January 2023 February 2022 Volume 10,810,762,099 11,566,150,367 12,741,249,685 Value $220,047,947,261 $231,495,493,715 $253,684,805,283 Transactions 21,620,497 22,369,908 26,713,933







Daily Averages





Volume 569.0 million 550.8 million 670.6 million Value $11,581.5 million $11,023.6 million $13,351.9 million Transactions 1,137,921 1,065,234 1,405,996

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 22,376,912,466 26,125,076,225 -14.3 Value $451,543,440,976 $521,414,239,344 -13.4 Transactions 43,990,405 55,883,537 -21.3







Daily Averages





Volume 559.4 million 669.9 million -16.5 Value $11,288.6 million $13,369.6 million -15.6 Transactions 1,099,760 1,432,911 -23.2

Toronto Stock Exchange



February 2023 January 2023 February 2022 Volume 7,257,261,904 7,507,739,012 8,403,064,471 Value $206,467,086,217 $218,533,388,342 $229,672,036,765 Transactions 19,305,042 20,024,364 22,978,047 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 20,221.19 20,767.38 21,126.36







Daily Averages





Volume 382.0 million 357.5 million 442.3 million Value $10,866.7 million $10,406.4 million $12,088.0 million Transactions 1,016,055 953,541 1,209,371

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 14,765,000,916 16,601,538,699 -11.1 Value $425,000,474,559 $466,713,434,428 -8.9 Transactions 39,329,406 47,532,922 -17.3







Daily Averages





Volume 369.1 million 425.7 million -13.3 Value $10,625.0 million $11,967.0 million -11.2 Transactions 983,235 1,218,793 -19.3

TSX Venture Ex change *



February 2023 January 2023 February 2022 Volume 2,595,896,341 3,036,719,871 2,996,517,430 Value $1,298,245,012 $1,396,478,417 $2,066,520,024 Transactions 734,177 837,836 1,192,867 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 630.46 626.17 849.57







Daily Averages





Volume 136.6 million 144.6 million 157.7 million Value $68.3 million $66.5 million $108.8 million Transactions 38,641 39,897 62,782

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 5,632,616,212 6,533,808,989 -13.8 Value $2,694,723,429 $4,588,601,202 -41.3 Transactions 1,572,013 2,657,827 -40.9







Daily Averages





Volume 140.8 million 167.5 million -15.9 Value $67.4 million $117.7 million -42.7 Transactions 39,300 68,149 -42.3

TSX Alpha Exchange



February 2023 January 2023 February 2022 Volume 957,603,854 1,021,691,484 1,341,667,784 Value $12,282,616,032 $11,565,626,956 $21,946,248,494 Transactions 1,581,278 1,507,708 2,543,019







Daily Averages





Volume 50.4 million 48.7 million 70.6 million Value $646.5 million $550.7 million $1,155.1 million Transactions 83,225 71,796 133,843

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 1,979,295,338 2,989,728,537 -33.8 Value $23,848,242,988 $50,112,203,714 -52.4 Transactions 3,088,986 5,692,788 -45.7







Daily Averages





Volume 49.5 million 76.7 million -35.5 Value $596.2 million $1,284.9 million -53.6 Transactions 77,225 145,969 -47.1

Montreal Exchange



February 2023 January 2023 February 2022 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 14,329,703 12,314,368 13,837,736 Open Interest (Contracts) 13,841,465 12,611,407 11,636,327

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume (Contracts) 26,644,071 24,559,120 +8.5 Open Interest (Contracts) 13,841,465 11,636,327 +19.0

*Includes NEX

All figures are as February 28, 2023. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all February trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

