TMX Group Limited

Mar 06, 2023, 11:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced February 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

February 2023

January 2023

February 2022

Volume                                                                

10,810,762,099

11,566,150,367

12,741,249,685

Value

$220,047,947,261

$231,495,493,715

$253,684,805,283

Transactions

21,620,497

22,369,908

26,713,933




Daily Averages


Volume

569.0 million

550.8 million

670.6 million

Value

$11,581.5 million

$11,023.6 million

$13,351.9 million

Transactions

1,137,921

1,065,234

1,405,996

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                                

22,376,912,466

26,125,076,225

-14.3

Value

$451,543,440,976

$521,414,239,344

-13.4

Transactions

43,990,405

55,883,537

-21.3




Daily Averages


Volume

559.4 million

669.9 million

-16.5

Value

$11,288.6 million

$13,369.6 million

-15.6

Transactions

1,099,760

1,432,911

-23.2

Toronto Stock Exchange

February 2023

January 2023

February 2022

Volume                                                                

7,257,261,904

7,507,739,012

8,403,064,471

Value

$206,467,086,217

$218,533,388,342

$229,672,036,765

Transactions

19,305,042

20,024,364

22,978,047

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

20,221.19

20,767.38

21,126.36




Daily Averages


Volume

382.0 million

357.5 million

442.3 million

Value

$10,866.7 million

$10,406.4 million

$12,088.0 million

Transactions

1,016,055

953,541

1,209,371

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                               

14,765,000,916

16,601,538,699

-11.1

Value

$425,000,474,559

$466,713,434,428

-8.9

Transactions

39,329,406

47,532,922

-17.3




Daily Averages


Volume

369.1 million

425.7 million

-13.3

Value

$10,625.0 million

$11,967.0 million

-11.2

Transactions

983,235

1,218,793

-19.3

TSX Venture Exchange*

February 2023

January 2023

February 2022

Volume                                                                

2,595,896,341

3,036,719,871

2,996,517,430

Value

$1,298,245,012

$1,396,478,417

$2,066,520,024

Transactions

734,177

837,836

1,192,867

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

630.46

626.17

849.57




Daily Averages


Volume

136.6 million

144.6 million

157.7 million

Value

$68.3 million

$66.5 million

$108.8 million

Transactions

38,641

39,897

62,782

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change  

Volume                                                               

5,632,616,212

6,533,808,989

-13.8

Value

$2,694,723,429

$4,588,601,202

-41.3

Transactions

1,572,013

2,657,827

-40.9




Daily Averages


Volume

140.8 million

167.5 million

-15.9

Value

$67.4 million

$117.7 million

-42.7

Transactions

39,300

68,149

-42.3

TSX Alpha Exchange

February 2023

January 2023

February 2022

Volume                                                               

957,603,854

1,021,691,484

1,341,667,784

Value

$12,282,616,032

$11,565,626,956

$21,946,248,494

Transactions

1,581,278

1,507,708

2,543,019




Daily Averages


Volume

50.4 million

48.7 million

 70.6 million

Value

$646.5 million

$550.7 million

$1,155.1 million

Transactions

83,225

71,796

133,843

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                                                              

1,979,295,338

2,989,728,537

-33.8

Value

$23,848,242,988

$50,112,203,714

-52.4

Transactions

3,088,986

5,692,788

-45.7




Daily Averages


Volume

49.5 million

 76.7 million

-35.5

Value

$596.2 million

$1,284.9 million

-53.6

Transactions

77,225

145,969

-47.1

Montreal Exchange

February 2023

January 2023

February 2022

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

14,329,703

12,314,368

13,837,736

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,841,465

12,611,407

11,636,327

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

26,644,071

24,559,120

+8.5

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,841,465

11,636,327

+19.0

*Includes NEX

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

