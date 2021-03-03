TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - February 2021 Français

TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced February 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

February 2021

January 2021

February 2020

Volume                                                                

26,232,560618

20,596,691,497

12,011,375,301

Value

$251,817,860,571

$226,969,318,751

$189,727,736,893

Transactions

35,854,431

30,995,165

24,096,278




Daily Averages


Volume

1,380.7 million

1,029.8 million

 632.2 million

Value

$13,253.6 million

$11,348.5 million

$9,985.7 million

Transactions

1,887,075

1,549,758

1,268,225

Year-to-date Statistics


2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                                

46,829,252,115

23,343,014,089

+100.6

Value

$478,787,179,322

$357,353,855,169

+34.0

Transactions

66,849,596

45,740,988

+46.1




Daily Averages


Volume

1,200.8 million

 569.3 million

+110.9

Value

$12,276.6 million

$8,715.9 million

+40.9

Transactions

1,714,092

1,115,634

+53.6

Toronto Stock Exchange

February 2021

January 2021

February 2020

Volume                                                                

11,965,891,879

9,643,759,025

7,689,641,517

Value

$219,125,057,974

$199,516,095,661

$171,611,539,783

Transactions

28,324,006

25,289,334

20,956,915

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

18,060.26

17,337.02

16,263.05




Daily Averages


Volume

629.8 million

482.2 million

404.7 million

Value

$11,532.9 million

$9,975.8 million

$9,032.2 million

Transactions

1,490,737

1,264,467

1,102,996

Year-to-date Statistics


2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                               

21,609,650,904

14,964,995,790

+44.4

Value

$418,641,153,635

$323,612,257,801

+29.4

Transactions

53,613,340

39,758,107

+34.8




Daily Averages


Volume

554.1 million

365.0 million

+51.8

Value

$10,734.4 million

$7,893.0 million

+36.0

Transactions

1,374,701

969,710

+41.8

TSX Venture Exchange*

February 2021

January 2021

February 2020

Volume                                                                

11,116,652,801

8,540,984,259

3,210,803,479

Value

$7,687,939,712

$5,618,882,360

$1,251,339,973

Transactions

4,155,606

2,797,818

633,740

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

1,018.50

922.06

497.61




Daily Averages


Volume

585.1 million

427.0 million

169.0 million

Value

$404.6 million

$280.9 million

$65.9 million

Transactions

218,716

139,891

33,355

Year-to-date Statistics


2021

2020

% Change  

Volume                                                               

19,657,637,060

6,303,462,801

+211.9

Value

$13,306,822,072

$2,368,530,457

+461.8

Transactions

6,953,424

1,222,788

+468.7




Daily Averages


Volume

504.0million

153.7 million

+227.8

Value

$341.2million

$57.8 million

+490.6

Transactions

178,293

29,824

+497.8

TSX Alpha Exchange

February 2021

January 2021

February 2020

Volume                                                               

3,150,015,938

2,411,948,213

1,110,930,305

Value

$25,004,862,885

$21,834,340,730

$16,864,857,137

Transactions

3,374,819

2,908,013

2,505,623




Daily Averages


Volume

 165.8 million

 120.6 million

 58.5 million

Value

$1,316.0 million

$1,091.7 million

$887.6 million

Transactions

177,622

145,401

131,875

Year-to-date Statistics


2021

2020

% Change 

Volume                                                              

5,561,964,151

2,074,555,498

+168.1

Value

$46,839,203,615

$31,373,066,911

+49.3

Transactions

6,282,832

4,760,093

+32.0




Daily Averages


Volume

 142.6 million

 50.6 million

+181.9

Value

$1,201.0 million

$765.2 million

+57.0

Transactions

161,098

116,100

+38.8

Montreal Exchange

February 2021

January 2021

February 2020

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

14,013,724

10,555,166

12,858,897

Open Interest (Contracts)

9,252,245

8,184,366

8,486,357

Year-to-date Statistics


2021

2020

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

24,568,892

23,367,387

+5.1

Open Interest (Contracts)

9,252,245

8,486,357

+9.0

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore.

