05 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced December 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X and Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

December 2023

November 2023

December 2022

Volume

10,336,250,130

10,300,381,164

11,508,986,230

Value

$235,871,748,214

$211,890,643,676

$232,270,649,579

Transactions

19,324,642

21,001,239

22,051,494




Daily Averages


Volume

544.0 million

468.2 million

575.4 million

Value

$12,414.3 million

$9,631.4 million

$11,613.5 million

Transactions

1,017,086

954,602

1,102,575

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume

123,449,347,329

151,401,578,276

-18.5

Value

$2,674,614,813,390

$3,069,224,419,406

-12.9

Transactions

248,218,080

316,808,524

-21.7




Daily Averages


Volume

493.8 million

605.6 million

-18.5

Value

$10,698.5 million

$12,276.9 million

-12.9

Transactions

992,872

1,267,234

-21.7

Toronto Stock Exchange

December 2023

November 2023

December 2022

Volume

6,927,683,905

6,822,369,391

7,667,180,075

Value

$219,264,130,754

$195,035,373,553

$218,147,622,435

Transactions

16,935,960

18,536,150

19,726,305

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^

20,958.44

20,236.29

19,384.92




Daily Averages


Volume

364.6 million

310.1 million

383.4 million

Value

$11,540.2 million

$8,865.2 million

$10,907.4 million

Transactions

891,366

842,552

986,315

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume

82,827,975,346

101,002,640,242

-18.0

Value

$2,496,934,512,737

$2,812,124,680,408

-11.2

Transactions

219,941,448

277,186,059

-20.7




Daily Averages


Volume

331.3 million

404.0 million

-18.0

Value

$9,987.7 million

$11,248.5 million

-11.2

Transactions

879,766

1,108,744

-20.7

TSX Venture Exchange*

December 2023

November 2023

December 2022

Volume

2,396,678,689

2,463,144,365

2,800,332,603

Value

$970,793,989

$925,979,064

$973,456,544

Transactions

588,615

602,479

668,826

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

552.90

536.38

570.27




Daily Averages


Volume

126.1 million

112.0 million

140.0 million

Value

$51.1 million

$42.1 million

$48.7 million

Transactions

30,980

27,385

33,441

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume

29,080,156,548

34,456,979,551

-15.6

Value

$13,288,121,366

$17,406,380,061

-23.7

Transactions

7,885,817

11,048,582

-28.6




Daily Averages


Volume

116.3 million

137.8 million

-15.6

Value

$53.2 million

$69.6 million

-23.7

Transactions

31,543

44,194

-28.6

TSX Alpha Exchange

December 2023

November 2023

December 2022

Volume

1,010,533,678

1,013,402,592

1,041,473,552

Value

$15,570,910,824

$15,871,552,111

$13,149,570,600

Transactions

1,788,327

1,850,391

1,656,363




Daily Averages


Volume

53.2 million

46.1 million

 52.1 million

Value

$819.5 million

$721.4 million

$657.5 million

Transactions

94,122

84,109

82,818

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume

11,538,396,761

15,941,958,483

-27.6

Value

$164,268,527,692

$239,693,358,937

-31.5

Transactions

20,366,856

28,573,883

-28.7




Daily Averages


Volume

46.2 million

 63.8 million

-27.6

Value

$657.1 million

$958.8 million

-31.5

Transactions

81,467

114,296

-28.7

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK**

December 2023

November 2023

December 2022

Volume

1,353,858

1,464,816

N/A

Value

$65,912,647

$57,738,948

Transactions

11,740

12,219




Daily Averages


Volume

0.1 million

0.1 million

N/A

Value

$3.5 million

$3.0 million

Transactions

618

643

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume

2,818,674

N/A

N/A

Value

$123,651,595

Transactions

23,959





Daily Averages


Volume

0.1 million

N/A

N/A

Value

$3.3 million

Transactions

631

Montreal Exchange

December 2023

November 2023

December 2022

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

13,868,911

16,767,786

11,508,159

Open Interest (Contracts)

15,600,945

16,834,016

13,290,700

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

172,250,187

150,452,695

+14.5

Open Interest (Contracts)

15,600,945

13,290,700

+17.4

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.



All figures are as of December 31, 2023. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all December trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 



TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.



^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
