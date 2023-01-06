TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - December 2022 Français

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced December, 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces*

December 2022

November 2022

December 2021

Volume                                                                

11,508,986,230

12,608,068,317

12,980,137,691

Value

$232,270,649,579

$249,888,404,541

$244,080,853,076

Transactions

22,051,494

25,499,103

26,718,099




Daily Averages


Volume

575.4 million

573.1 million

633.2 million

Value

$11,613.5 million

$11,358.6 million

$11,906.4 million

Transactions

1,102,575

1,159,050

1,303,322

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                                

151,401,578,276

190,855,762,259

-20.7

Value

$3,069,224,419,406

$2,813,870,418,217

+9.1

Transactions

316,808,524

339,043,654

-6.6




Daily Averages


Volume

605.6 million

761.9 million

-20.5

Value

$12,276.9 million

$11,233.0 million

+9.3

Transactions

1,267,234

1,353,468

-6.4

Toronto Stock Exchange

December 2022

November 2022

December 2021

Volume                                                                

7,667,180,075

8,538,558,088

7,992,497,639

Value

$218,147,622,435

$232,454,602,291

$217,673,962,194

Transactions

19,726,305

22,800,228

22,218,828

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                     

19,384.92

20,453.26

21,222.84




Daily Averages


Volume

383.4 million

388.1 million

389.9 million

Value

$10,907.4 million

$10,566.1 million

$10,618.2 million

Transactions

986,315

1,036,374

1,083,845

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                               

101,002,640,242

103,549,422,668

-2.5

Value

$2,812,124,680,408

$2,501,937,855,658

+12.4

Transactions

277,186,059

278,091,784

-0.3




Daily Averages


Volume

404.0 million

413.4 million

-2.3

Value

$11,248.5 million

$9,987.8 million

+12.6

Transactions

1,108,744

1,110,147

-0.1

TSX Venture Exchange*

December 2022

November 2022

December 2021

Volume                                                                

2,800,332,603

2,892,427,153

3,475,682,922

Value

$973,456,544

$1,026,492,803

$2,807,939,549

Transactions

668,826

708,037

1,577,257

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

570.27

591.00

939.18




Daily Averages


Volume

140.0 million

131.5 million

169.5 million

Value

$48.7 million

$46.7 million

$137.0 million

Transactions

33,441

32,184

76,939

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change 

Volume                                                               

34,456,979,551

65,185,215,538

-47.1

Value

$17,406,380,061

$46,798,086,573

-62.8

Transactions

11,048,582

26,616,179

-58.5




Daily Averages


Volume

137.8 million

260.2 million

-47.0

Value

$69.6 million

$186.8 million

-62.7

Transactions

44,194

106,252

-58.4

TSX Alpha Exchange

December 2022

November 2022

December 2021

Volume                                                               

1,041,473,552

1,177,083,076

1,511,957,130

Value

$13,149,570,600

$16,407,309,447

$23,598,951,333

Transactions

1,656,363

1,990,838

2,922,014




Daily Averages


Volume

 52.1 million

 53.5 million

 73.8 million

Value

$657.5 million

$745.8 million

$1,151.2 million

Transactions

82,818

90,493

142,537

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change 

Volume                                                              

15,941,958,483

22,121,124,053

-27.9

Value

$239,693,358,937

$265,134,475,986

-9.6

Transactions

28,573,883

34,335,691

-16.8




Daily Averages


Volume

 63.8 million

 88.3 million

-27.8

Value

$958.8 million

$1,058.4 million

-9.4

Transactions

114,296

137,069

-16.6

Montréal Exchange

December 2022

November 2022

December 2021

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

11,508,159

14,200,957

12,068,952

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,290,700

14,958,020

11,252,972

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

150,452,695

149,992,651

+0.3 %

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,290,700

11,252,972

+18.1 %

*Includes NEX

All figures are as of December 31, 2022. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all December trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

