Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and

Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced December, 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



December 2022 November 2022 December 2021 Volume 11,508,986,230 12,608,068,317 12,980,137,691 Value $232,270,649,579 $249,888,404,541 $244,080,853,076 Transactions 22,051,494 25,499,103 26,718,099







Daily Averages





Volume 575.4 million 573.1 million 633.2 million Value $11,613.5 million $11,358.6 million $11,906.4 million Transactions 1,102,575 1,159,050 1,303,322

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 151,401,578,276 190,855,762,259 -20.7 Value $3,069,224,419,406 $2,813,870,418,217 +9.1 Transactions 316,808,524 339,043,654 -6.6







Daily Averages





Volume 605.6 million 761.9 million -20.5 Value $12,276.9 million $11,233.0 million +9.3 Transactions 1,267,234 1,353,468 -6.4

Toronto Stock Exchange



December 2022 November 2022 December 2021 Volume 7,667,180,075 8,538,558,088 7,992,497,639 Value $218,147,622,435 $232,454,602,291 $217,673,962,194 Transactions 19,726,305 22,800,228 22,218,828 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 19,384.92 20,453.26 21,222.84







Daily Averages





Volume 383.4 million 388.1 million 389.9 million Value $10,907.4 million $10,566.1 million $10,618.2 million Transactions 986,315 1,036,374 1,083,845

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 101,002,640,242 103,549,422,668 -2.5 Value $2,812,124,680,408 $2,501,937,855,658 +12.4 Transactions 277,186,059 278,091,784 -0.3







Daily Averages





Volume 404.0 million 413.4 million -2.3 Value $11,248.5 million $9,987.8 million +12.6 Transactions 1,108,744 1,110,147 -0.1

TSX Venture Exchange *



December 2022 November 2022 December 2021 Volume 2,800,332,603 2,892,427,153 3,475,682,922 Value $973,456,544 $1,026,492,803 $2,807,939,549 Transactions 668,826 708,037 1,577,257 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 570.27 591.00 939.18







Daily Averages





Volume 140.0 million 131.5 million 169.5 million Value $48.7 million $46.7 million $137.0 million Transactions 33,441 32,184 76,939

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 34,456,979,551 65,185,215,538 -47.1 Value $17,406,380,061 $46,798,086,573 -62.8 Transactions 11,048,582 26,616,179 -58.5







Daily Averages





Volume 137.8 million 260.2 million -47.0 Value $69.6 million $186.8 million -62.7 Transactions 44,194 106,252 -58.4

TSX Alpha Exchange



December 2022 November 2022 December 2021 Volume 1,041,473,552 1,177,083,076 1,511,957,130 Value $13,149,570,600 $16,407,309,447 $23,598,951,333 Transactions 1,656,363 1,990,838 2,922,014







Daily Averages





Volume 52.1 million 53.5 million 73.8 million Value $657.5 million $745.8 million $1,151.2 million Transactions 82,818 90,493 142,537

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 15,941,958,483 22,121,124,053 -27.9 Value $239,693,358,937 $265,134,475,986 -9.6 Transactions 28,573,883 34,335,691 -16.8







Daily Averages





Volume 63.8 million 88.3 million -27.8 Value $958.8 million $1,058.4 million -9.4 Transactions 114,296 137,069 -16.6

Montréal Exchange



December 2022 November 2022 December 2021 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 11,508,159 14,200,957 12,068,952 Open Interest (Contracts) 13,290,700 14,958,020 11,252,972

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume (Contracts) 150,452,695 149,992,651 +0.3 % Open Interest (Contracts) 13,290,700 11,252,972 +18.1 %

*Includes NEX

All figures are as of December 31, 2022. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all December trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

