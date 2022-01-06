TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - December 2021 Français

TMX Group Limited

Jan 06, 2022, 14:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced December 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

December 2021

November 2021

December 2020

Volume                                                                

12,980,137,691

15,539,752,854

17,748,462,546

Value

$244,080,853,076

$258,156,271,080

$220,893,827,103

Transactions

26,718,099

29,735,604

27,143,123




Daily Averages


Volume

633.2 million

706.4 million

865.8 million

Value

$11,906.4 million

$11,734.4 million

$10,775.3 million

Transactions

1,303,322

1,351,618

1,324,055

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                                

190,855,762,259

186,444,475,535

+2.4

Value

$2,813,870,418,217

$2,510,867,151,588

+12.1

Transactions

339,043,654

350,810,276

-3.4




Daily Averages


Volume

761.9 million

 741.3 million

+2.8

Value

$11,233.0 million

$9,983.6 million

+12.5

Transactions

1,353,468

1,394,872

-3.0

Toronto Stock Exchange

December 2021

November 2021

December 2020

Volume                                                                

7,992,497,639

9,155,819,860

9,223,530,998

Value

$217,673,962,194

$229,410,713,285

$198,694,728,916

Transactions

22,218,828

24,527,278

22,635,214

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

21,222.84

20,659.99

17,433.36




Daily Averages


Volume

389.9 million

416.2 million

449.9 million

Value

$10,618.2 million

$10,427.8 million

$9,692.4 million

Transactions

1,083,845

1,114,876

1,104,157

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                               

103,549,422,668

115,245,459,749

-10.1

Value

$2,501,937,855,658

$2,267,030,989,247

+10.4

Transactions

278,091,784

303,648,292

-8.4




Daily Averages


Volume

413.4 million

458.2 million

-9.8

Value

$9,987.8 million

$9,014.0 million

+10.8

Transactions

1,110.147

1,207,349

-8.1

TSX Venture Exchange*

December 2021

November 2021

December 2020

Volume                                                                

3,475,682,922

4,646,115,349

6,587,748,741

Value

$2,807,939,549

$4,120,588,526

$4,055,326,613

Transactions

1,577,257

2,208,434

1,929,881

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

939.18

939.44

875.36




Daily Averages


Volume

169.5 million

211.2 million

321.4 million

Value

$137.0 million

$187.3 million

$197.8 million

Transactions

76,939

100,383

94,141

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change  

Volume                                                               

65,185,215,538

52,624,517,284

+23.9

Value

$46,798,086,573

$23,344,146,028

+100.5

Transactions

26,616,179

12,162,070

+118.8




Daily Averages


Volume

260.2 million

209.2 million

+24.4

Value

$186.8 million

$92.8 million

+101.3

Transactions

106,252

48,358

+119.7

TSX Alpha Exchange

December 2021

November 2021

December 2020

Volume                                                                

1,511,957,130

1,737,817,645

1,937,182,807

Value

$23,598,951,333

$24,624,969,269

$18,143,771,574

Transactions

2,922,014

2,999,892

2,578,028




Daily Averages


Volume

 73.8 million

 79.0 million

 94.5 million

Value

$1,151.2 million

$1,119.3 million

$885.1 million

Transactions

142,537

136,359

125,757

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change 

Volume                                                              

22,121,124,053

18,574,498,502

+19.1

Value

$265,134,475,986

$220,492,016,313

+20.2

Transactions

34,335,691

34,999,914

-1.9




Daily Averages


Volume

 88.3 million

 73.9 million

+19.6

Value

$1,058.4 million

$876.7 million

+20.7

Transactions

137,069

139,165

-1.5

Montreal Exchange

December 2021

November 2021

December 2020

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

12,068,952

14,915,811

9,438,158

Open Interest (Contracts)

11,252,972

12,441,587

8,128,321

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

149,992,651

115,850,115

+29.5

Open Interest (Contracts)

11,252,972

8,128,321

+38.4

*Includes NEX

All figures are as December 31, 2021.
December trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is
provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading,
business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or
responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered
trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC
("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any
products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor
do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

