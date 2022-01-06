Jan 06, 2022, 14:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange
TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced December 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.
All TMX Equities Marketplaces *
|
December 2021
|
November 2021
|
December 2020
|
Volume
|
12,980,137,691
|
15,539,752,854
|
17,748,462,546
|
Value
|
$244,080,853,076
|
$258,156,271,080
|
$220,893,827,103
|
Transactions
|
26,718,099
|
29,735,604
|
27,143,123
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
633.2 million
|
706.4 million
|
865.8 million
|
Value
|
$11,906.4 million
|
$11,734.4 million
|
$10,775.3 million
|
Transactions
|
1,303,322
|
1,351,618
|
1,324,055
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Volume
|
190,855,762,259
|
186,444,475,535
|
+2.4
|
Value
|
$2,813,870,418,217
|
$2,510,867,151,588
|
+12.1
|
Transactions
|
339,043,654
|
350,810,276
|
-3.4
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
761.9 million
|
741.3 million
|
+2.8
|
Value
|
$11,233.0 million
|
$9,983.6 million
|
+12.5
|
Transactions
|
1,353,468
|
1,394,872
|
-3.0
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
December 2021
|
November 2021
|
December 2020
|
Volume
|
7,992,497,639
|
9,155,819,860
|
9,223,530,998
|
Value
|
$217,673,962,194
|
$229,410,713,285
|
$198,694,728,916
|
Transactions
|
22,218,828
|
24,527,278
|
22,635,214
|
S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^
|
21,222.84
|
20,659.99
|
17,433.36
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
389.9 million
|
416.2 million
|
449.9 million
|
Value
|
$10,618.2 million
|
$10,427.8 million
|
$9,692.4 million
|
Transactions
|
1,083,845
|
1,114,876
|
1,104,157
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Volume
|
103,549,422,668
|
115,245,459,749
|
-10.1
|
Value
|
$2,501,937,855,658
|
$2,267,030,989,247
|
+10.4
|
Transactions
|
278,091,784
|
303,648,292
|
-8.4
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
413.4 million
|
458.2 million
|
-9.8
|
Value
|
$9,987.8 million
|
$9,014.0 million
|
+10.8
|
Transactions
|
1,110.147
|
1,207,349
|
-8.1
TSX Venture Exchange*
|
December 2021
|
November 2021
|
December 2020
|
Volume
|
3,475,682,922
|
4,646,115,349
|
6,587,748,741
|
Value
|
$2,807,939,549
|
$4,120,588,526
|
$4,055,326,613
|
Transactions
|
1,577,257
|
2,208,434
|
1,929,881
|
S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^
|
939.18
|
939.44
|
875.36
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
169.5 million
|
211.2 million
|
321.4 million
|
Value
|
$137.0 million
|
$187.3 million
|
$197.8 million
|
Transactions
|
76,939
|
100,383
|
94,141
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Volume
|
65,185,215,538
|
52,624,517,284
|
+23.9
|
Value
|
$46,798,086,573
|
$23,344,146,028
|
+100.5
|
Transactions
|
26,616,179
|
12,162,070
|
+118.8
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
260.2 million
|
209.2 million
|
+24.4
|
Value
|
$186.8 million
|
$92.8 million
|
+101.3
|
Transactions
|
106,252
|
48,358
|
+119.7
TSX Alpha Exchange
|
December 2021
|
November 2021
|
December 2020
|
Volume
|
1,511,957,130
|
1,737,817,645
|
1,937,182,807
|
Value
|
$23,598,951,333
|
$24,624,969,269
|
$18,143,771,574
|
Transactions
|
2,922,014
|
2,999,892
|
2,578,028
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
73.8 million
|
79.0 million
|
94.5 million
|
Value
|
$1,151.2 million
|
$1,119.3 million
|
$885.1 million
|
Transactions
|
142,537
|
136,359
|
125,757
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Volume
|
22,121,124,053
|
18,574,498,502
|
+19.1
|
Value
|
$265,134,475,986
|
$220,492,016,313
|
+20.2
|
Transactions
|
34,335,691
|
34,999,914
|
-1.9
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
88.3 million
|
73.9 million
|
+19.6
|
Value
|
$1,058.4 million
|
$876.7 million
|
+20.7
|
Transactions
|
137,069
|
139,165
|
-1.5
Montreal Exchange
|
December 2021
|
November 2021
|
December 2020
|
Derivatives Volume (Contracts)
|
12,068,952
|
14,915,811
|
9,438,158
|
Open Interest (Contracts)
|
11,252,972
|
12,441,587
|
8,128,321
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Volume (Contracts)
|
149,992,651
|
115,850,115
|
+29.5
|
Open Interest (Contracts)
|
11,252,972
|
8,128,321
|
+38.4
|
*Includes NEX
|
All figures are as December 31, 2021. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is
|
^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
