TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - August 2020

TMX Group Limited

Sep 03, 2020, 12:57 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced August 2020 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

August 2020

July 2020

August 2019

Volume                                                                

13,819,081,244

15,989,714,257

11,020,201,355

Value

$163,635,200,319

$174,287,559,828

$151,496,126,865

Transactions

23,019,007

24,378,465

23,044,359




Daily Averages


Volume

691.0 million

726.8 million

 524.8 million

Value

$8,181.8 million

$7,922.2 million

$7,214.1 million

Transactions

1,150,950

1,108,112

1,097,350

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume                                                                

126,651,733,945

90,507,396,883

+39.9

Value

$1,683,922,545,701

$1,264,061,169,851

+33.2

Transactions

244,772,116

176,434,718

+38.7




Daily Averages


Volume

 753.9 million

 538.7 million

+39.9

Value

$10,023.3 million

$7,524.2 million

+33.2

Transactions

1,456,977

1,050,207

+38.7

Toronto Stock Exchange

August 2020

July 2020

August 2019

Volume                                                                

7,583,769,636

8,062,848,155

7,024,154,983

Value

$147,288,060,861

$157,162,320,840

$135,298,626,479

Transactions

19,577,319

20,666,019

19,982,100

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                     

16,514.44

16,169.20

16,442.07




Daily Averages


Volume

379.2 million

366.5 million

334.5 million

Value

$7,364.4 million

$7,143.7 million

$6,442.8 million

Transactions

978,866

939,365

951,529

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume                                                                

80,867,289,874

56,966,501,718

+42.0

Value

$1,522,072,515,636

$1,129,657,497,194

+34.7

Transactions

213,427,274

150,646,647

+41.7




Daily Averages


Volume

481.4 million

339.1 million

+42.0

Value

$9,060.0 million

$6,724.2 million

+34.7

Transactions

1,270,400

896,706

+41.7

TSX Venture Exchange*

August 2020

July 2020

August 2019

Volume                                                                

4,813,873,346

6,432,645,523

2,971,301,290

Value

$2,339,534,424

$2,726,945,296

$1,157,031,374

Transactions

1,194,087

1,357,766

624,868

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

751.09

721.24

589.36




Daily Averages


Volume

240.7 million

292.4 million

141.5 million

Value

$117.0 million

$124.0 million

$55.1 million

Transactions

59,704

61,717

29,756

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change  

Volume                                                               

33,599,936,925

25,633,943,254

+31.1

Value

$12,525,985,010

$13,258,951,024

-5.5

Transactions

6,651,650

6,229,064

+6.8




Daily Averages


Volume

200.0 million

152.6 million

+31.1

Value

$74.6 million

$78.9 million

-5.5

Transactions

39,593

37,078

+6.8

TSX Alpha Exchange

August 2020

July 2020

August 2019

Volume                                                               

1,421,438,262

1,494,220,579

1,024,745,082

Value

$14,007,605,034

$14,398,293,692

$15,040,469,012

Transactions

2,247,601

2,354,680

2,437,391




Daily Averages


Volume

 71.1 million

 67.9 million

 48.8 million

Value

$700.4 million

$654.5 million

$716.2 million

Transactions

112,380

107,031

116,066

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change 

Volume                                                              

12,184,507,146

7,906,951,911

+54.1

Value

$149,324,045,055

$121,144,721,633

+23.3

Transactions

24,693,192

19,559,007

+26.2




Daily Averages


Volume

 72.5 million

 47.1 million

+54.1

Value

$888.8 million

$721.1 million

+23.3

Transactions

146,983

116,423

+26.2

Montreal Exchange

August 2020

July 2020

August 2019

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

7,922,616

6,815,952

10,769,970

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,635,401

7,700,280

7,691,588

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

80,996,553

77,362,601

+4.7

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,635,401

7,691,588

-0.73

*Includes NEX


All figures are as August 31, 2020. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all August trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock ExchangeTSX Venture ExchangeTSX Alpha ExchangeThe Canadian Depository for SecuritiesMontréal ExchangeCanadian Derivatives Clearing CorporationTrayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

