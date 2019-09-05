TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - August 2019 Français

TMX Group Limited

Sep 05, 2019, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced August 2019 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

August 2019

July 2019

August 2018

Volume

11,020,201,355

9,898,098,370

11,345,487,168

Value

$151,496,126,865

$132,880,406,677

$146,337,153,509

Transactions

23,044,359

19,587,047

22,234,036




Daily Averages


Volume

 524.8 million

 449.9 million

 515.7 million

Value

$7,214.1 million

$6,040.0 million

$6,651.7 million

Transactions

1,097,350

890,320

1,010,638

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume

90,507,396,883

95,668,354,428

-5.4

Value

$1,264,061,169,851

$1,170,792,664,798

+8.0

Transactions

176,434,718

171,983,847

+2.6




Daily Averages


Volume

 538.7 million

 566.1 million

-4.8

Value

$7,524.2 million

$6,927.8 million

+8.6

Transactions

1,050,207

1,017,656

+3.2

Toronto Stock Exchange

August 2019

July 2019

August 2018

Volume

7,024,154,983

5,874,216,837

6,635,647,292

Value

$135,298,626,479

$117,156,658,320

$128,489,314,411

Transactions

19,982,100

16,478,265

18,753,854

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^

16,442.07

16,406.56

16,262.88




Daily Averages


Volume

334.5 million

267.0 million

 301.6 million

Value

$6,442.8 million

$5,325.3 million

$5,840.4 million

Transactions

951,529

749,012

852,448

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume

56,966,501,718

54,317,517,631

+4.9

Value

$1,129,657,497,194

$1,045,968,265,379

+8.0

Transactions

150,646,647

145,767,723

+3.3




Daily Averages


Volume

339.1 million

 321.4 million

+5.5

Value

$6,724.2 million

$6,189.2 million

+8.6

Transactions

896,706

862,531

+4.0

TSX Venture Exchange*

August 2019

July 2019

August 2018

Volume

2,971,301,290

2,975,083,828

3,637,876,481

Value

$1,157,031,374

$1,401,868,916

$1,795,468,542

Transactions

624,868

664,236

886,747

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

589.36

591.66

724.71




Daily Averages


Volume

141.5 million

135.2 million

 165.4 million

Value

$55.1 million

$63.7 million

$81.6 million

Transactions

29,756

30,193

40,307

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change  

Volume                                                               

25,633,943,254

34,125,056,752

-24.9

Value

$13,258,951,024

$20,768,142,853

-36.2

Transactions

6,229,064

8,821,501

-29.4




Daily Averages


Volume

152.6 million

 201.9 million

-24.4

Value

$78.9 million

$122.9 million

-35.8

Transactions

37,078

52,198

-29.0

TSX Alpha Exchange

August 2019

July 2019

August 2018

Volume

1,024,745,082

1,048,797,705

1,071,963,395

Value

$15,040,469,012

$14,321,879,441

$16,052,370,556

Transactions

2,437,391

2,444,546

2,593,435




Daily Averages


Volume

 48.8 million

 47.7 million

 48.7 million

Value

$716.2 million

$651.0 million

$729.7 million

Transactions

116,066

111,116

117,883

               

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume

7,906,951,911

7,225,780,045

+9.4

Value

$121,144,721,633

$104,056,256,566

+16.4

Transactions

19,559,007

17,394,623

+12.4




Daily Averages


Volume

 47.1 million

 42.8 million

+10.1

Value

$721.1 million

$615.7 million

+17.1

Transactions

116,423

102,927

+13.1

Montreal Exchange

August 2019

July 2019

August 2018

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

10,769,970

7,977,995

10,668,864

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,691,639

7,112,793

8,395,454

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

77,362,601

73,290,981

+5.6

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,691,639

8,395,454

-8.4

*Includes NEX

All figures are as August 31, 2019.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all August trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com

