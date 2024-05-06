TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - April 2024 Français

TMX Group Limited

May 06, 2024, 14:30 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced April 2024 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

April 2024

March 2024

April 2023

Volume                                                                

12,231,352,182

11,262,240,687

9,616,967,916

Value

$257,319,670,410

$256,194,352,479

$207,576,923,049

Transactions

22,830,318

19,935,392

18,440,976




Daily Averages


Volume

556.0 million

563.1 million

506.2 million

Value

$11,696.3 million

$12,809.7 million

$10,925.1 million

Transactions

1,037,742

996,770

970,578

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume                                                                

43,433,618,334

45,611,761,437

-4.8

Value

$954,966,612,786

$960,135,421,631

-0.5

Transactions

82,456,560

91,080,638

-9.5




Daily Averages


Volume

517.1 million

556.2 million

-7.0

Value

$11,368.7 million

$11,709.0 million

-2.9

Transactions

981,626

1,110,739

-11.6

Toronto Stock Exchange

April 2024

March 2024

April 2023

Volume                                                                

7,724,056,536

7,536,258,689

6,234,198,902

Value

$239,984,611,714

$240,970,185,664

$193,631,914,215

Transactions

20,256,810

17,617,402

16,218,989

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

21,714.54

22,167.03

20,636.54




Daily Averages


Volume

351.1 million

376.8 million

328.1 million

Value

$10,908.4 million

$12,048.5 million

$10,191.2 million

Transactions

920,764

880,870

853,631

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume                                                                

28,173,273,754

30,630,600,917

-8.0

Value

$890,150,847,265

$901,733,415,340

-1.3

Transactions

72,746,821

81,227,452

-10.4




Daily Averages


Volume

335.4 million

373.5 million

-10.2

Value

$10,597.0 million

$10,996.7 million

-3.6

Transactions

866,034

990,579

-12.6

TSX Venture Exchange*

April 2024

March 2024

April 2023

Volume                                                                

3,308,626,858

2,666,225,253

2,494,100,958

Value

$1,249,951,249

$1,050,230,160

$1,251,189,566

Transactions

777,275

631,875

677,961

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

579.52

563.39

613.38




Daily Averages


Volume

150.4 million

133.3 million

131.3 million

Value

$56.8 million

$52.5 million

$65.9 million

Transactions

35,331

31,594

35,682

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                                

10,987,223,122

10,972,069,595

+0.1

Value

$4,465,089,450

$5,529,195,601

-19.2

Transactions

2,679,796

3,085,755

-13.2




Daily Averages


Volume

130.8 million

133.8 million

-2.2

Value

$53.2 million

$67.4 million

-21.2

Transactions

31,902

37,631

-15.2

TSX Alpha Exchange

April 2024

March 2024

April 2023

Volume                                                                

1,191,910,844

1,056,260,883

888,668,056

Value

$15,857,192,434

$14,067,456,696

$12,693,819,268

Transactions

1,768,608

1,668,538

1,544,026




Daily Averages


Volume

54.2 million

52.8 million

46.8 million

Value

$720.8 million

$703.4 million

$668.1 million

Transactions

80,391

83,427

81,265

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                                

4,258,387,778

4,009,090,925

+6.2

Value

$59,880,898,806

$52,872,810,690

+13.3

Transactions

6,959,488

6,767,431

+2.8




Daily Averages


Volume

50.7 million

48.9 million

+3.7

Value

$712.9 million

$644.8 million

+10.6

Transactions

82,851

82,530

+0.4

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK**

April 2024

March 2024

April 2023

Volume                                                 

6,757,944

3,495,862

N/A

Value

$227,915,013

$106,479,959

Transactions

27,625

17,577




Daily Averages


Volume

0.3 million

0.2 million

N/A

Value

$10.4 million

$5.3 million

Transactions

1,256

879

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                             

14,733,680

N/A

N/A

Value

$469,777,265

Transactions

70,455





Daily Averages


Volume

0.2 million

N/A

N/A

Value

$5.6 million

Transactions

839

Montreal Exchange

April 2024

March 2024

April 2024

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

15,945,637

14,933,451

10,458,074

Open Interest (Contracts)

16,795,674

15,617,340

13,345,209

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

59,716,595

55,519,649

+7.6

Open Interest (Contracts)

16,795,674

13,345,209

+25.9

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

All figures are as of April 30, 2024.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all April trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 





About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

