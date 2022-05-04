TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - April 2022 Français

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced April 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces  *

April 2022

March 2022

April 2021

Volume

12,728,199,793

17,345,417,227

14,372,618,329

Value

$253,441,652,821

$359,414,256,315

$210,292,655,727

Transactions

25,926,535

35,256,147

25,177,011




Daily Averages


Volume

636.4 million

754.1 million

684.4 million

Value

$12,672.1 million

$15,626.7 million

$10,013.9 million

Transactions

1,296,327

1,532,876

1,198,905
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume   

56,198,693,245

83,682,698,209

-32.8

Value

$1,134,270,148,480

$1,005,316,743,962

+12.8

Transactions

117,066,219

130,062,641

-10.0




Daily Averages


Volume

685.3 million

1,008.2 million

-32.0

Value

$13,832.6 million

$12,112.2 million

+14.2

Transactions

1,427,637

1,567,020

-8.9
Toronto Stock Exchange

April 2022

March 2022

April 2021

Volume

8,010,541,834

11,317,475,628

7,717,897,010

Value

$229,733,386,285

$326,798,854,414

$188,392,218,623

Transactions

22,284,803

30,239,158

20,597,364

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^         

20,762.00

21,890.16

19,108.33




Daily Averages


Volume

400.5 million

492.1 million

367.5 million

Value

$11,486.7 million

$14,208.6 million

$8,971.1 million

Transactions

1,114,240

1,314,746

980,827
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume     

35,929,556,161

41,213,879,694

-12.8

Value

$1,023,245,675,127

$888,143,207,552

+15.2

Transactions

100,056,883

105,100,287

-4.8




Daily Averages


Volume

438.2 million

496.6 million

-11.8

Value

$12,478.6 million

$10,700.5 million

+16.6

Transactions

1,220,206

1,266,269

-3.6
TSX Venture Exchange *

April 2022

March 2022

April 2021

Volume   

3,203,050,785

4,102,023,477

5,094,340,342

Value

$1,862,714,258

$2,531,865,442

$3,471,963,530

Transactions

1,130,385

1,553,224

2,106,523

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

814.43

892.43

955.26




Daily Averages


Volume

160.2 million

178.3 million

242.6 million

Value

$93.1 million

$110.1 million

$165.3 million

Transactions

56,519

67,531

100,311
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change  

Volume      

13,838,883,251

32,741,594,623

-57.7

Value

$8,983,180,902

$22,051,684,178

-59.3

Transactions

5,341,436

12,333,250

-56.7




Daily Averages


Volume

168.8 million

394.5 million

-57.2

Value

$109.6 million

$265.7 million

-58.8

Transactions

65,139

148,593

-56.2
TSX Alpha Exchange

April 2022

March 2022

April 2021

Volume      

1,514,607,174

1,925,918,122

1,560,380,977

Value

$21,845,552,278

$30,083,536,459

$18,428,473,574

Transactions

2,511,347

3,463,765

2,473,124




Daily Averages


Volume

 75.7 million

 83.7 million

 74.3 million

Value

$1,092.3 million

$1,308.0 million

$877.5 million

Transactions

125,567

150,598

117,768
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change 

Volume      

6,430,253,833

9,727,223,892

-33.9

Value

$102,041,292,451

$95,121,852,232

+7.3

Transactions

11,667,900

12,629,104

-7.6




Daily Averages


Volume

 78.4 million

 117.2 million

-33.1

Value

$1,244.4 million

$1,146.0 million

+8.6

Transactions

142,291

152,158

-6.5
Montreal Exchange

April 2022

March 2022

April 2021

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

10,221,069

14,748,077

9,913,520

Open Interest (Contracts)

11,139,855

10,990,097

8,748,472
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

49,528,266

48,253,076

+2.6

Open Interest (Contracts)

11,139,855

8,748,472

+27.3

*Includes NEX

All figures are as April 30, 2022.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all April trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
