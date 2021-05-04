TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - April 2021 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

May 04, 2021, 14:29 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced April 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

April 2021

March 2021

April 2020

Volume                                                                

14,372,619,729

22,480,827,765

17,042,778,642

Value

$210,292,726,523

$316,236,908,913

$216,902,595,476

Transactions

25,177,014

38,036,034

35,174,547




Daily Averages


Volume

684.4 million

977.4 million

 811.6 million

Value

$10,013.9 million

$13,749.4 million

$10,328.7 million

Transactions

1,198,905

1,653,741

1,674,978

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                                

83,682,699,609

63,297,144,355

+32.2

Value

$1,005,316,814,758

$925,029,118,462

+8.7

Transactions

130,062,644

138,361,646

-6.0




Daily Averages


Volume

1,008.2 million

 753.5 million

+33.8

Value

$12,112.3 million

$11,012.3 million

+10.0

Transactions

1,567,020

1,647,162

-4.9

Toronto Stock Exchange

April 2021

March 2021

April 2020

Volume                                                                

7,717,898,410

11,886,331,780

11,665,322,696

Value

$188,392,289,419

$281,109,835,294

$195,587,826,170

Transactions

20,597,367

30,889,583

31,142,481

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

19,108.33

18,700.67

14,780.74




Daily Averages


Volume

367.5 million

516.8 million

555.5 million

Value

$8,971.1 million

$12,222.2 million

$9,313.7 million

Transactions

980,827

1,343,025

1,482,975

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                               

41,213,881,094

43,419,615,372

-5.1

Value

$888,143,278,348

$834,282,227,791

+6.5

Transactions

105,100,290

121,727,100

-13.7




Daily Averages


Volume

496.6 million

516.9 million

-3.9

Value

$10,700.5 million

$9,931.9 million

+7.7

Transactions

1,266,269

1,449,132

-12.6

TSX Venture Exchange*

April 2021

March 2021

April 2020

Volume                                                                

5,094,340,342

7,989,617,221

3,737,157,382

Value

$3,471,963,530

$5,272,898,576

$963,736,635

Transactions

2,106,523

3,273,303

578,143

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

955.26

952.55

471.74




Daily Averages


Volume

242.6 million

347.4 million

178.0 million

Value

$165.3 million

$229.3 million

$45.9 million

Transactions

100,311

142,318

27,531

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change  

Volume                                                               

32,741,594,623

13,797,667,875

+137.3

Value

$22,051,684,178

$4,434,777,518

+397.2

Transactions

12,333,250

2,504,335

+392.5




Daily Averages


Volume

394.5 million

164.3 million

+140.2

Value

$265.7 million

$52.8 million

+403.2

Transactions

148,593

29,814

+398.4

TSX Alpha Exchange

April 2021

March 2021

April 2020

Volume                                                               

1,560,380,977

2,604,878,764

1,640,298,564

Value

$18,428,473,574

$29,854,175,043

$20,351,032,671

Transactions

2,473,124

3,873,148

3,453,923




Daily Averages


Volume

 74.3 million

 113.3 million

 78.1 million

Value

$877.5 million

$1,298.0 million

$969.1 million

Transactions

117,768

168,398

164,473

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change 

Volume                                                              

9,727,223,892

6,079,861,108

+60.0

Value

$95,121,852,232

$86,312,113,153

+10.2

Transactions

12,629,104

14,130,211

-10.6




Daily Averages


Volume

 117.2 million

 72.4 million

+61.9

Value

$1,146.0 million

$1,027.5 million

+11.5

Transactions

152,158

168,217

-9.5

Montreal Exchange

April 2021

March 2021

April 2020

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

9,913,520

13,770,664

7,983,681

Open Interest (Contracts)

8,748,472

9,200,209

7,658,665

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

48,253,076

45,450,348

+6.1

Open Interest (Contracts)

8,748,472

7,658,665

+14.2

*Includes NEX

All figures are as April 30, 2021.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all April trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited