TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - April 2021
May 04, 2021, 14:29 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange
TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced April 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).
All TMX Equities Marketplaces *
|
April 2021
|
March 2021
|
April 2020
|
Volume
|
14,372,619,729
|
22,480,827,765
|
17,042,778,642
|
Value
|
$210,292,726,523
|
$316,236,908,913
|
$216,902,595,476
|
Transactions
|
25,177,014
|
38,036,034
|
35,174,547
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
684.4 million
|
977.4 million
|
811.6 million
|
Value
|
$10,013.9 million
|
$13,749.4 million
|
$10,328.7 million
|
Transactions
|
1,198,905
|
1,653,741
|
1,674,978
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Volume
|
83,682,699,609
|
63,297,144,355
|
+32.2
|
Value
|
$1,005,316,814,758
|
$925,029,118,462
|
+8.7
|
Transactions
|
130,062,644
|
138,361,646
|
-6.0
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
1,008.2 million
|
753.5 million
|
+33.8
|
Value
|
$12,112.3 million
|
$11,012.3 million
|
+10.0
|
Transactions
|
1,567,020
|
1,647,162
|
-4.9
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
April 2021
|
March 2021
|
April 2020
|
Volume
|
7,717,898,410
|
11,886,331,780
|
11,665,322,696
|
Value
|
$188,392,289,419
|
$281,109,835,294
|
$195,587,826,170
|
Transactions
|
20,597,367
|
30,889,583
|
31,142,481
|
S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^
|
19,108.33
|
18,700.67
|
14,780.74
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
367.5 million
|
516.8 million
|
555.5 million
|
Value
|
$8,971.1 million
|
$12,222.2 million
|
$9,313.7 million
|
Transactions
|
980,827
|
1,343,025
|
1,482,975
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Volume
|
41,213,881,094
|
43,419,615,372
|
-5.1
|
Value
|
$888,143,278,348
|
$834,282,227,791
|
+6.5
|
Transactions
|
105,100,290
|
121,727,100
|
-13.7
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
496.6 million
|
516.9 million
|
-3.9
|
Value
|
$10,700.5 million
|
$9,931.9 million
|
+7.7
|
Transactions
|
1,266,269
|
1,449,132
|
-12.6
TSX Venture Exchange*
|
April 2021
|
March 2021
|
April 2020
|
Volume
|
5,094,340,342
|
7,989,617,221
|
3,737,157,382
|
Value
|
$3,471,963,530
|
$5,272,898,576
|
$963,736,635
|
Transactions
|
2,106,523
|
3,273,303
|
578,143
|
S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^
|
955.26
|
952.55
|
471.74
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
242.6 million
|
347.4 million
|
178.0 million
|
Value
|
$165.3 million
|
$229.3 million
|
$45.9 million
|
Transactions
|
100,311
|
142,318
|
27,531
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Volume
|
32,741,594,623
|
13,797,667,875
|
+137.3
|
Value
|
$22,051,684,178
|
$4,434,777,518
|
+397.2
|
Transactions
|
12,333,250
|
2,504,335
|
+392.5
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
394.5 million
|
164.3 million
|
+140.2
|
Value
|
$265.7 million
|
$52.8 million
|
+403.2
|
Transactions
|
148,593
|
29,814
|
+398.4
TSX Alpha Exchange
|
April 2021
|
March 2021
|
April 2020
|
Volume
|
1,560,380,977
|
2,604,878,764
|
1,640,298,564
|
Value
|
$18,428,473,574
|
$29,854,175,043
|
$20,351,032,671
|
Transactions
|
2,473,124
|
3,873,148
|
3,453,923
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
74.3 million
|
113.3 million
|
78.1 million
|
Value
|
$877.5 million
|
$1,298.0 million
|
$969.1 million
|
Transactions
|
117,768
|
168,398
|
164,473
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Volume
|
9,727,223,892
|
6,079,861,108
|
+60.0
|
Value
|
$95,121,852,232
|
$86,312,113,153
|
+10.2
|
Transactions
|
12,629,104
|
14,130,211
|
-10.6
|
Daily Averages
|
Volume
|
117.2 million
|
72.4 million
|
+61.9
|
Value
|
$1,146.0 million
|
$1,027.5 million
|
+11.5
|
Transactions
|
152,158
|
168,217
|
-9.5
Montreal Exchange
|
April 2021
|
March 2021
|
April 2020
|
Derivatives Volume (Contracts)
|
9,913,520
|
13,770,664
|
7,983,681
|
Open Interest (Contracts)
|
8,748,472
|
9,200,209
|
7,658,665
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Volume (Contracts)
|
48,253,076
|
45,450,348
|
+6.1
|
Open Interest (Contracts)
|
8,748,472
|
7,658,665
|
+14.2
|
*Includes NEX
|
All figures are as April 30, 2021. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all April trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
|
^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]
