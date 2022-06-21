TMX Group Closes the Market
Jun 21, 2022, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous community leaders, business owners, entrepreneurs, advocates, allies, and financial service industry partners joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day and to close the market.
To celebrate this year, TMX is hosting a very special in-person event at the TMX Market Centre. This event, one of many ways TMX is recognizing Indigenous History Month, will feature a celebration of Indigenous cultures and traditions, along with the presentation of a new permanent installation by Indigenous Artist, Kathryn Corbiere (One Kwe).
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
