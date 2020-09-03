TMX Group, China Gold, C-Suite at The Open

About China Gold International Resources Corp. (TSX: CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd is a company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in China. The company primarily operates two mines in China: the CSH Mine which produces gold, and the Jiama Mine which produces gold and copper. While the majority of the company's revenue is derived from gold mining, a significant portion of sales still result from copper production. China National Gold Corporation, a state-owned company registered in Beijing, is a substantial shareholder of China Gold International Resources. The vast majority of the company's gold output is sold to China National Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries. For more information visit http://www.chinagoldintl.com/

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

