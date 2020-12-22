TMX Group, Carebook, C-Suite at The Open

About Carebook Technologies Inc. (TSXV: CRBK)

Our core is science. Our solutions are accessible. Our mission is to empower people. Built on a powerful health platform, Carebook creates highly engaging, customer-centric digital products for pharmacies, insurance providers, governments, businesses, and more. Based in Montreal, and run by a senior management team and Board with significant health and digital experience, Carebook's core is science and technology, its philosophy is people-first, and its goal is accessible, connected health for everyone. For more information visit: https://carebook.com/investors-overview/

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited