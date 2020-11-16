TMX Group, BBTV, C-Suite at The Open

About BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV)



BBTV Holdings Inc is a media and technology company. The company provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization of content. Revenue is generated from direct Ad sales, advertising, content management, and mobile gaming apps. It has got two solutions Base solutions and Plus solutions. The Base solutions represent over 90% of the revenues. The company monetizes Base Solutions typically through advertisements sold against content by the platforms hosting the content, such as social and video platforms like YouTube. For more information visit: https://www.bbtv.com/

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited