TMX Group, Athabasca Minerals, C-Suite at The Open

Athabasca Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AMI)

Athabasca Minerals Inc. is an integrated group of companies focused on the aggregates and industrial minerals sectors, including resource development, aggregates midstream supply-logistics solutions. The firm's business activities include aggregate production, sales and royalties from corporate-owned pits, management services of third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, and new venture development. Its segments are AMI Aggregates, AMI RockChain, and AMI Silica. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the AMI Aggregates business segment. For more information visit: https://www.athabascaminerals.com/

