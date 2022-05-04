TMX Group Announces Election of Directors Français

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ -TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Virtual Annual and Special Meeting on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 are set out below.

Nominees

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Luc Bertrand

42,691,641

99.744

109,434

0.256

Nicolas Darveau-Garneau

37,193,414

86.898

5,607,661

13.102

Martine Irman

42,747,010

99.874

54,065

0.126

Moe Kermani

42,762,779

99.911

38,296

0.089

William Linton

38,230,795

89.322

4,570,280

10.678

Audrey Mascarenhas

38,452,944

89.841

4,348,131

10.159

John McKenzie

42,691,786

99.745

109,289

0.255

Monique Mercier

42,535,982

99.381

265,093

0.619

Kevin Sullivan

42,624,384

99.587

176,691

0.413

Claude Tessier

41,126,394

96.087

1,674,681

3.913

Eric Wetlaufer

42,401,698

99.067

399,377

0.933

Charles Winograd

33,910,197

79.227

8,890,878

20.773
About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

