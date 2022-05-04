TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ -TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Virtual Annual and Special Meeting on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 are set out below.

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Luc Bertrand 42,691,641 99.744 109,434 0.256 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 37,193,414 86.898 5,607,661 13.102 Martine Irman 42,747,010 99.874 54,065 0.126 Moe Kermani 42,762,779 99.911 38,296 0.089 William Linton 38,230,795 89.322 4,570,280 10.678 Audrey Mascarenhas 38,452,944 89.841 4,348,131 10.159 John McKenzie 42,691,786 99.745 109,289 0.255 Monique Mercier 42,535,982 99.381 265,093 0.619 Kevin Sullivan 42,624,384 99.587 176,691 0.413 Claude Tessier 41,126,394 96.087 1,674,681 3.913 Eric Wetlaufer 42,401,698 99.067 399,377 0.933 Charles Winograd 33,910,197 79.227 8,890,878 20.773

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

