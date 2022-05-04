May 04, 2022, 11:30 ET
TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ -TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Virtual Annual and Special Meeting on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 are set out below.
|
Nominees
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Luc Bertrand
|
42,691,641
|
99.744
|
109,434
|
0.256
|
Nicolas Darveau-Garneau
|
37,193,414
|
86.898
|
5,607,661
|
13.102
|
Martine Irman
|
42,747,010
|
99.874
|
54,065
|
0.126
|
Moe Kermani
|
42,762,779
|
99.911
|
38,296
|
0.089
|
William Linton
|
38,230,795
|
89.322
|
4,570,280
|
10.678
|
Audrey Mascarenhas
|
38,452,944
|
89.841
|
4,348,131
|
10.159
|
John McKenzie
|
42,691,786
|
99.745
|
109,289
|
0.255
|
Monique Mercier
|
42,535,982
|
99.381
|
265,093
|
0.619
|
Kevin Sullivan
|
42,624,384
|
99.587
|
176,691
|
0.413
|
Claude Tessier
|
41,126,394
|
96.087
|
1,674,681
|
3.913
|
Eric Wetlaufer
|
42,401,698
|
99.067
|
399,377
|
0.933
|
Charles Winograd
|
33,910,197
|
79.227
|
8,890,878
|
20.773
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]
Share this article