TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Virtual Annual and Special Meeting on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 are set out below.

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Luc Bertrand 40,176,499 99.94 23,988 0.06 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 39,366,844 97.93 833,643 2.07 Marie Giguère 39,287,067 97.73 913,420 2.27 Martine Irman 40,183,613 99.96 16,874 0.04 Moe Kermani 40,061,034 99.65 139,453 0.35 William Linton 39,463,088 98.17 737,399 1.83 Audrey Mascarenhas 40,177,444 99.94 23,043 0.06 John McKenzie 40,192,953 99.98 7,534 0.02 Kevin Sullivan 40,176,457 99.94 24,030 0.06 Claude Tessier 38,391,417 95.50 1,809,070 4.50 Eric Wetlaufer 39,963,990 99.41 236,497 0.59 Charles Winograd 39,425,352 98.07 775,135 1.93

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]