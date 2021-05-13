TMX Group Announces Election of Directors Français

May 13, 2021, 08:30 ET

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Virtual Annual and Special Meeting on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 are set out below.

Nominees

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Luc Bertrand

40,176,499

99.94

23,988

0.06

Nicolas Darveau-Garneau

39,366,844

97.93

833,643

2.07

Marie Giguère

39,287,067

97.73

913,420

2.27

Martine Irman

40,183,613

99.96

16,874

0.04

Moe Kermani

40,061,034

99.65

139,453

0.35

William Linton

39,463,088

98.17

737,399

1.83

Audrey Mascarenhas

40,177,444

99.94

23,043

0.06

John McKenzie

40,192,953

99.98

7,534

0.02

Kevin Sullivan

40,176,457

99.94

24,030

0.06

Claude Tessier

38,391,417

95.50

1,809,070

4.50

Eric Wetlaufer

39,963,990

99.41

236,497

0.59

Charles Winograd

39,425,352

98.07

775,135

1.93

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

