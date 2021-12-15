TMRE Investors, LLC Announces Additional Holdings in Martinrea International Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - TMRE Investors, LLC (the "Acquiror") announces, pursuant to applicable requirements of Canadian securities laws, between December 1, 2021 and December 14, 2021, it has acquired (the "Acquisition") an additional 1,707,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE, the "Issuer") on the Toronto Stock Exchange at a weighted-average price of C$10.54 per Common Share and C$17,997,470 in the aggregate, representing approximately 2.12% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owned and had control over an aggregate of 8,226,400 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.24% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owns and has control over an aggregate of 9,933,400 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.36% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Acquiror completed the Acquisition for investment purposes. The Acquiror and its joint actor (as noted below) may acquire additional securities of the Issuer or may dispose of any or all of its holdings of Common Shares, from time to time through, among other things, transactions on the open market or in private transactions or otherwise, on such terms and at such times as the Acquiror and its joint actor, respectively, may deem advisable depending upon an ongoing evaluation of the Common Shares, the Issuer, prevailing market conditions, the availability of Common Shares at prices that would make the purchase or sale of Common Shares desirable, other investment opportunities, liquidity requirements of the Acquiror and its joint actor, respectively, and/or other considerations and in such manner as they deem appropriate, subject to applicable laws,

Decisions with respect to the voting and/or disposition of Common Shares by the Acquiror are made, collectively, by Thomas J. Tisch and Barry L. Bloom in their roles as managers of the Acquiror pursuant to terms of the Limited Liability Company Agreement governing the Acquiror.

Timothy A. Cox, of Charlesfield Five LLC, an advisor to the Acquiror, beneficially owns and has control over an aggregate of 10,000 additional Common Shares. Accordingly, as a result of the Acquisition, the Acquiror, together with its joint actor, beneficially owns and has control over an aggregate of 9,943,400 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.37% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

There are not any agreements, arrangements, commitments or understandings between the Acquiror and its joint actor, with respect to securities of the Issuer.

A copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror in connection with the above is available under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

The Acquiror is located at 655 Madison Avenue, 11th floor, New York, NY 10065, c/o TFMG Associates, LLC.

For further information: please contact Barry L. Bloom at (212) 521-2926.