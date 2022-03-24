TM WHOLESALE AND SWARMIO MEDIA COLLABORATE TO PROVIDE GAMING AND E-SPORT SERVICES IN ASEAN

Partnership leveraging on each other's strength in digital capabilities, technology assets and wide-reaching ecosystems to deliver a high-quality gaming experience to users

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - TM WHOLESALE, the wholesale domestic and international business arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), and Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM), a global gaming and esports technology company, today announced that they have signed a master collaboration agreement to provide gaming and e-sport services across the ASEAN region with accessible and high-quality digital experiences.

The collaboration allows both companies to capitalize on their core capabilities and bring exceptional digital experience to the table. TM WHOLESALE will provide Swarmio with access to its extensive coverage and wide-reaching network and infrastructure ecosystems in order to bring Ember, Swarmio's plug and play gaming and e-sports platform, closer to users.

This will also allow Swarmio's Latency-optimized Edge Computing technology to expand, enabling Ember subscribers to enjoy ultra-low-latency gaming experiences with faster download speeds. The collaboration will see TM WHOLESALE actively participate in the marketing, distribution, and sales of Ember to its existing customer network of major telcos across the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and Africa.

Commenting on the collaboration, Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, Executive Vice President of TM WHOLESALE said, "The gaming and e-sports industry has become one of the fastest-growing forms of entertainment over the last two years, and looking at this thriving, mega-dollar industry emerging to be a game changer, TM WHOLESALE is thrilled to be part of this new business opportunity."

"This collaboration is an exciting milestone for TM WHOLESALE as we continue to adapt to the current digital trend and expand our business, going beyond just connectivity. It complements the edge ecosystem offerings that we have been working on for content and digital solutions, which we call TM Edge solution. It will be amazing to collaborate with a partner like Swarmio on this new venture and bring the power of the gaming industry to our telecom partners across the region" added Amar further.

Meanwhile, Vijai Karthigesu, Chief Executive Officer of Swarmio Media, said, "We are incredibly excited to be working with TM WHOLESALE - a leading force in ASEAN's telecommunication market - and benefiting from their strong reputation and extensive network to grow our platform's reach with telcos across a number of key regions. This collaboration enables us to significantly boost our operations and deliver a high-quality gaming and e-sports service to telco users in ASEAN. We are confident that this will be an impactful and lucrative partnership over the months and years to come."

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers, ultimately gaining immediate and meaningful access to the multi-billion-dollar market. It provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, enabling them to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive tournaments, exclusive gaming content, manage communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), as well as customized digital content.

This collaboration is also a testament of TM WHOLESALE's capabilities in providing a reliable edge ecosystem that includes Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services, Edge Compute Platform, Last-Mile Delivery, and other digital services in the pipeline, all with deep in-country edge network coverage, ensuring the best service performance and quality experience for all users worldwide.

About TM WHOLESALE

TM WHOLESALE is the wholesale domestic and international business arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), offering a comprehensive range of wholesale communication services and solutions in connectivity and beyond. We are the trusted partner in delivering seamless integrated solutions and infinite possibilities to accelerate customers' connectivity and coverage to the digital world, making innovations possible.

As the national digital infrastructure accelerator, TM WHOLESALE is committed to driving Malaysia's digital economy aspirations through end-to-end and customized wholesale data, connectivity, and platform solutions to Malaysian licensed service providers, enabling them to deliver a high-quality digital experience to the end customers.

At the global front, we remain focused on expanding our infrastructure and digital solutions via a partnership ecosystem with global carriers as well as hyperscalers around the world. By enhancing our global connectivity, network infrastructure and collective expertise worldwide, we aim to position Malaysia as the trusted digital hub for the ASEAN region.

For more information on TM WHOLESALE, visit www.tm.com.my/tmwholesale.

About TM

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), is the national connectivity and digital infrastructure provider and Malaysia's leading integrated telco; set to enable Digital Malaysia by offering a comprehensive suite of communication services and solutions in fixed (telephony and broadband), mobility, content, WiFi, Cloud, Data Centre, cybersecurity, IoT and smart services. TM is driven by stakeholder value creation in a highly competitive environment; and places emphasis on delivering an enhanced customer experience via continuous customer service quality improvements and innovations, whilst focusing on increased operational efficiency and productivity.

As the enabler of Digital Malaysia, TM has been at the forefront of each telecommunication technology evolution of the nation and will continue to do so. It provides the communications backbone of Malaysia and is a digital hub for ASEAN; with the widest convergence connectivity network and digital infrastructure. TM remains committed to serve a more digital lifestyle and society, digital businesses, and digital Government – towards making, "Life and Business Easier, for a better Malaysia".

For further information on TM, visit www.tm.com.my.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio (CSE: SWRM) is a publicly-traded technology company focused on providing an end-to-end gaming and esports platform for telcos to monetize their subscribers. Using its patented edge computing technology, Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched its solution allowing their subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

