TLA Issues Open Letter on the Independence of the Judiciary and Inappropriate Demands by Public Officials for a Judicial Apology

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Toronto Lawyers' Association (TLA) has issued an open letter regarding the independence of the judiciary and inappropriate demands by public officials for a judicial apology.

This letter is in response to recent public calls for an apology from Justice Anne Molloy, a judge in the Toronto Region of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, to the police officers who testified at Umar Zameer's jury trial, following the release of the Ontario Provincial Police's investigation report clearing the officers of potential criminal offences arising from their testimony.

The TLA writes with deep respect for Ontario's justice system and a shared commitment to maintaining public confidence in its integrity. Central to that confidence are judicial independence and respect for jury verdicts.

Public demands that judges apologize for the good-faith exercise of their judicial duties are incompatible with democratic principles: they erode the separation of powers and undermine confidence in an independent and impartial judicial system.

The full letter is available here: https://www.tlaonline.ca/docDownload/2933329

About the Toronto Lawyers' Association

For over 130 years, the Toronto Lawyers' Association (TLA) has represented the interests of lawyers practicing in the City of Toronto. The TLA operates the Courthouse Library, one of the largest private law library collections in Canada, and supports our members through three pillars: Knowledge, Advocacy, and Community.

https://www.tlaonline.ca/

SOURCE Toronto Lawyers' Association

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