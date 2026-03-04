The Teaming Agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between TKMS and CAE in support of the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP).

The collaboration focuses on training, simulation, and long-term in-service support solutions for Canada's future submarine capability.

The Teaming Agreement also provides a basis for exploring additional international and export opportunities involving training and simulation components.

OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - TKMS and CAE signed a Teaming Agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation in support of Canada's future submarine capabilities. Under the Teaming Agreement, the parties will jointly explore, develop, and implement training and simulation solutions for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), as well as related in-service support activities.

The Teaming Agreement establishes a structured framework for collaboration between both companies, with a particular focus on training operations, advanced simulation systems, digital and physical training infrastructure, facility management, and long-term sustainment support. The cooperation is intended to contribute to the development of a comprehensive training ecosystem that enhances operational readiness and supports lifecycle capability management for Canada's submarine fleet.

"Training is a critical pillar of operational effectiveness for modern naval forces," said Oliver Burkhard, CEO at TKMS. "Through this agreement with CAE, we are strengthening our ability to deliver an integrated and sustainable training solution as part of Canada's Patrol Submarine Project. We value CAE's global expertise in simulation and training technologies and look forward to deepening our cooperation in support of Canada's submarine program."

The collaboration will draw on CAE's experience in simulation, digital learning environments, curriculum development, resource qualification, and training systems integration. As program requirements are refined, the parties will determine the most appropriate mechanisms to implement cooperation on a program-by-program basis.

"CAE is proud to stand with TKMS as Canada moves forward on its next generation of submarine capability," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO, CAE. "Submarine operations demand precision, teamwork and absolute readiness. Our core responsibility is to give the Royal Canadian Navy crews training that reflects the pressure and complexity they will face at sea. CAE has spent decades preparing naval teams around the world through advanced simulation and mission-ready training. We bring that experience, and a strong commitment to Canadian industry and this partnership. Together, we are strengthening the RCN's readiness and supporting Canada's long-term security."

In addition, the Teaming Agreement provides a basis for exploring further cooperation on international and export naval programs that include training and simulation components, leveraging TKMS's global customer base and CAE's established training footprint worldwide.

Under the Teaming Agreement, both companies are committed to combining their strengths to deliver sustainable, high-value solutions in support of Canada's submarine program. The collaboration reflects TKMS's continued commitment to working with Canadian industry partners and underscores a shared objective to enhance domestic capability development, skilled employment, and long-term economic benefits within Canada.

About TKMS

TKMS is one of the world's leading naval companies with more than 9,100 employees (including temporary workers) at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajaí (Brazil), and with locations worldwide. The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. Around 3,300 employees work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany. 185 years of history and the constant striving for improvement allow the company to set new standards time and time again. TKMS offers its customers worldwide tailored solutions to meet the highly complex challenges of a changing world. The driving forces behind this innovative energy are the company's employees, who shape the future of TKMS with passion and commitment every day.

More information at: www.tkmsgroup.com

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness--today and tomorrow.

More information at: www.cae.com

