Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Announces Closing of $25 Million Treasury and $10 Million Secondary Bought Deal Public Offering

BOLTON, ON, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSXV: TTR), along with Vic De Zen, Trunkeast Investments Canada Limited ("Trunkeast"), Ted Daniel and Sodor Trucking Services Inc. ("Sodor", along with Ted Daniel, Vic De Zen and Trunkeast, the "Selling Shareholders"), are pleased to announce that they have closed the previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of 9,333,400 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company, at a price of $3.75 per Common Share. Under the Offering, 6,666,400 Common Shares were issued from treasury by Titanium for gross proceeds to the Company of $24,999,000 (the "Treasury Offering"), and an aggregate of 2,667,000 Common Shares were sold for aggregate gross proceeds to Trunkeast, Sodor, Ted Daniel and Mackenzie Health Foundation of $10,001,250 (the "Secondary Offering"). Prior to closing of the Offering, Mr. De Zen donated 533,500 Common Shares to Mackenzie Health Foundation, which in turn were sold under the Secondary Offering. Mr. De Zen did not receive any proceeds from the sale of such Common Shares.

The Offering was underwritten by a syndicate of investment dealers led by Cormark Securities Inc., as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and including Desjardins Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

The net proceeds from the Treasury Offering are expected to be used to pay down debt, and for working capital purposes, as more particularly described in the short form prospectus of the Company dated March 23, 2021, which is available at Titanium's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of Common Shares associated with the Secondary Offering.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Offering, Trunkeast, Vic De Zen and their affiliates (the "Trunkeast Shareholders") exercised beneficial ownership and control over 14,099,045 Common Shares, representing approximately 38.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Prior to closing of the Offering, Mr. De Zen donated 533,500 Common Shares to Mackenzie Health Foundation, which in turn were sold under the Secondary Offering. As part of the Secondary Offering, Trunkeast sold 1,600,000 Common Shares. Immediately after the completion of the Offering, the Trunkeast Shareholders exercised beneficial ownership and control over 11,965,545 Common Shares, representing approximately 27.35% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Offering, Sodor, Ted Daniel and their affiliates (the "Sodor Shareholders") exercised beneficial ownership and control over 3,730,623 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As part of the Offering, Ted Daniel and Sodor sold 533,500 Common Shares under the Secondary Offering. Immediately after the completion of the Offering, the Sodor Shareholders exercised beneficial ownership and control over 3,197,123 Common Shares, representing approximately 7.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Subject to applicable securities laws, the Trunkeast Shareholders and the Sodor Shareholders, respectively, may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Common Shares in the open market or otherwise, and reserve the right to dispose of Common Shares owned by them in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time depending on contractual hold periods, market conditions and other relevant factors.

The Trunkeast Shareholders and the Sodor Shareholders, respectively, have prepared and filed a report containing the information required by Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements in connection with the matters referred to in this press release. For further information or a copy of the Trunkeast Shareholders' report, please contact Sydney De Zen, at (905) 264-5962. For further information or a copy of the Sodor Shareholders' report, please contact Ted Daniel at (416) 266-3011.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In February 2021, Titanium completed its strategic acquisition of International Truckload Services Group, establishing Titanium among the largest Canadian transportation companies. The acquisition is expected to deliver an immediate and significant increase in revenue and EBITDA. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed eleven (11) asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by Canadian Business (formerly PROFIT magazine) as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years.

