Titan One Becomes a Certified B Corporation™

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Titan One has become a Certified B Corporation™, joining a global community of businesses committed to balancing purpose and profit.

The certification marks an important milestone for the strategy-led B2B brand and go-to-market agency, formalizing a philosophy that has guided the company since its founding: that long-term growth and responsible business should go hand in hand.

"We've always believed that values matter, not only in the work we deliver, but in how people collaborate, support one another, and make decisions together," said Mark Glucki, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Titan One.

Founded in Toronto, Titan One partners with mid-market and enterprise B2B organizations across North America and Europe on integrated brand, go-to-market, marketing automation, and growth initiatives, helping companies create greater market impact in increasingly complex industries.

"We take a holistic approach to help clients align strategy with brand, go-to-market, culture, and customer experience," said Derek Roldan, Managing Director at Titan One. "Pursuing B Corp certification was an important way to hold ourselves accountable to those same principles."

Titan One's commitment extends through its B2Culture program, which includes purpose-driven storytelling, volunteer days, and pro bono work for organizations including Lung Cancer Canada and Flipside Opera. Recent projects include 10 Seconds to Greatness, a documentary following the Canadian women's goalball team on its journey to the Paralympic Games.

"As we continue to grow, B Corp certification gives us a clear standard to measure ourselves against," added Glucki. "Growth matters, but we are also building a company people are proud to be part of internally, externally, and in the wider community."

About Titan One

Titan One is a Certified B Corporation™ and B2B brand and go-to-market agency that helps enterprise and mid-market organizations build integrated growth systems. With offices in Toronto and Winnipeg, the agency brings together brand strategy, go-to-market planning, demand generation, account-based marketing, creative, content, and martech solutions for organizations across technology, telecom, cybersecurity, manufacturing, logistics, robotics, cloud, AI, and financial services.

For more information, visit titan-one.co/purpose

SOURCE Titan ONE

Media Contact: Derek Roldan, Managing Director, Titan One, [email protected], 647-725-2563