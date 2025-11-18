TITAN Containers introduces ArcticStore Horizon, believed to be the World's Most Environmentally Friendly Portable Cold Room

ArcticStore Horizon will help users achieve energy savings of 55%, reducing a substantial and often fluctuating energy cost for industries including pharmaceuticals, food, and retail.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- TITAN Containers, the world's largest containerized storage solutions company, today announced the launch of ArcticStore Horizon, likely the world's most energy efficient and environmentally friendly portable cold room. ArcticStore Horizon's features make it a premium cold storage solution for a wide range of business segments like Bio-Life Sciences, industrial catering, and temperature-controlled distribution.

ArcticStore Horizon was developed in direct response to the cold storage industry's efforts to deliver on the green transition and concerns about run-away energy costs, the latter accounting for 70% of a facility's total energy use. TITAN has been able to achieve an energy reduction of 55%, compared to traditional refrigerated containers. Hyper-efficient vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) yield 30% energy savings, and the solar array that comes with each unit can yield up to additional 25% savings.

All ArcticStore Horizon units come equipped with SmartArctic, a web-based, remote monitoring and control platform, allowing for real-time visibility and two-way control over the cold storage unit from any device, anywhere in the world.

"TITAN Containers' clients see energy for cold storage as a significant and growing cost, and our next-generation ArcticStore Horizon fundamentally changes the game by delivering up to 55% energy savings," said Søren Skov Mogensen, CEO of TITAN Containers. "ArcticStore Horizon fills a critical need in the global cold storage market, where stricter compliance and volatile energy costs are constant challenges. We have built a truly energy efficient and environmentally focused solution, offering customers a highly customizable, modular, and scalable way to meet their cold storage needs."

TITAN Containers also designed the ArcticStore Horizon to help customers transition away from high-Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants, with each unit reducing GWP from 2,140 to just 0.5. Finally, TITAN has replaced industry standard oil-based paint with water-based paint for a cleaner, more sustainable solution.

ArcticStore Horizon makes its debut at a time when the global cold industry is growing between 10 and 20% every year, fueled by shifts in consumer behavior, advancements in technology, and expansion in key industries. These include the growth of e-commerce and grocery delivery, rising global demand for perishable food, and a massive shift from traditional small-molecule drugs to complex, ultra-low temperature-sensitive large-molecule biopharmaceuticals, including cell and gene therapies.

The growth of the cold storage market is tempered by several headwinds, including growing energy costs and limited grid capacity, increasing pressure for real-time visibility and compliance (e.g., the Food Traceability Rule/FSMA 204), the urgent global phase-down of high-GWP refrigerants (AIM Act/Kigali Amendment), and aging, energy-inefficient inventory.

About TITAN

Founded in 1987 in Denmark TITAN Containers Group is the world's largest container-based storage company. TITAN allows businesses and individuals to store anything, anywhere, in a flexible, responsible, and secure way, offering anything from shipping containers and self-storage to single cold storage units and fully modular, open-plan cold rooms.

Today, TITAN spans 90 countries, offering a range of storage solutions through three distinct brands, and caters to a wide range of industries, including: pharmaceuticals, food, and renewable energy. TITAN's clients include Tesco, Vestas, and Sonoco as well as countless other global, national and domestic businesses and private clients worldwide.

With a fleet of more than 50,000 containers and solutions in more than 90 countries, TITAN has created a market-leading platform for innovative Storage-as-a-Service solutions.

Media Contact:

Matthew Matyjek

[email protected]

SOURCE TITAN Containers