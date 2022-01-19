TipRanks Identifies the Top 25 Canadian Analysts of 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- TipRanks, the world's leading analyst ranking service, has identified the Top 25 Canadian analysts of 2021.

The ranking was based on the analysts' ability to make accurate recommendations and generate returns with their stock ratings and price targets. TipRanks' algorithms calculated the analysts' average return and overall success rate over three months, and considered the statistical significance of each rating, with analysts who gave more ratings more likely to rank higher.

Analysts covering the Energy sector dominate the list. The top five analysts on the list cover Energy stocks. With five analysts on the list, RBC Capital has the most representation. Canaccord Genuity follows with four analysts.

For the first time, TipRanks will host an online Awards Ceremony, which will be streamed to a live audience.

TipRanks' CEO, Uri Gruenbaum, commented, "While we are not an analyst endorsement platform, we are always excited to see those who generate excess returns and are keen to highlight their success. One of the ways we level the playing field for individual investors is by making available the performance track records of analysts to individual investors, who can then follow the experts of their choice. I am extremely excited that for the first time we are going to hold an Awards Ceremony to acknowledge the very best analysts out there."

Top 25 Analysts, Canada

1 Robert Fitzmartyn, Stifel Nicolaus, Energy

84% success rate, 19.8% average return per recommendation, 70 ratings

2 Anthony Petrucci, Canaccord Genuity, Energy

79% success rate, 20.8% average return per recommendation, 76 ratings

3 Michael Harvey, RBC Capital, Energy

90% success rate, 25.7% average return per recommendation, 40 ratings

4 Jeremy McCrea, Raymond James, Energy

81% success rate, 20.6% average return per recommendation, 59 ratings

5 Aaron Bilkoski, TD Securities, Energy

81% success rate, 17.9% average return per recommendation, 48 ratings

6 Mark Rothschild, Canaccord Genuity, Financial

90% success rate, 11.1% average return per recommendation, 41 ratings

7 Geoffrey Kwan, RBC Capital, Financial

86% success rate, 9.8% average return per recommendation, 56 ratings

8 Dan Payne, National Bank, Energy

77% success rate, 22.9% average return per recommendation, 39 ratings

9 Ray Kwan, BMO Capital, Energy

81% success rate, 19.5% average return per recommendation, 37 ratings

10 Jason Bouvier, Scotiabank, Energy

81% success rate, 15.0% average return per recommendation, 43 ratings

11 Gregory Pardy, RBC Capital, Energy

79% success rate, 16.9% average return per recommendation, 38 ratings

12 Scott Chan CFA, Canaccord Genuity, Financial

77% success rate, 9.4% average return per recommendation, 69 ratings

13 Jamie Kubik, CIBC, Energy

73% success rate, 15.5% average return per recommendation, 44 ratings

14 Brad Sturges, Raymond James, Financial

90% success rate, 12.1% average return per recommendation, 29 ratings

15 Dean Wilkinson, CIBC, Financial

100% success rate, 13.8% average return per recommendation, 19 ratings

16 Nik Priebe, CIBC, Financial

89% success rate, 13.8% average return per recommendation, 27 ratings

17 Randy Ollenberger, BMO Capital, Energy

75% success rate, 18.7% average return per recommendation, 28 ratings

18 Travis Wood, National Bank, Energy

75% success rate, 16.3% average return per recommendation, 32 ratings

19 Katie Lachapelle, Canaccord Genuity, Energy

65% success rate, 15.3% average return per recommendation, 48 ratings

20 Matt Logan, RBC Capital, Financial

87% success rate, 10.2% average return per recommendation, 31 ratings

21 Luke Davis, RBC Capital, Energy

74% success rate, 13.5% average return per recommendation, 38 ratings

22 Stephen Macleod, BMO Capital, Consumer Goods

85% success rate, 10.1% average return per recommendation, 33 ratings

23 Matt Kornack, National Bank, Financial

91% success rate, 13.1% average return per recommendation, 22 ratings

24 Menno Hulshof, TD Securities, Energy

84% success rate, 13.9% average return per recommendation, 25 ratings

25 Cody Kwong, Stifel Nicolaus, Energy

60% success rate, 14.3% average return per recommendation, 53 ratings

About TipRanks:

TipRanks is a leading fintech company , founded in 2012 with the goal of bringing transparency to the markets. TipRanks has developed the world's first Financial Accountability Engine ™ that tracks and measures events including analyst ratings, social media activity, corporate filings, and news analysis. TipRanks owns and operates the www.TipRanks.com website, serving more than 3 million investors , and provides proprietary datasets to tier one banks and online brokers including Questrade, CIBC, TD Bank, NASDAQ, TD Ameritrade, DBS, Interactive Brokers, Santander, E*Trade, eToro, and others.

TipRanks is backed by top tier VC's and industry leaders , including former AG and governor of NY Eliot Spitzer, Finance Professor Roni Michaely, Poalim Capital Markets, Prytek and others. TipRanks was named one of the world's 50 Fintech "Emerging Stars" by KPMG and H2 Ventures.

For additional information:

Varda Bachrach

[email protected]

Related Links

https://www.tipranks.com/

SOURCE TipRanks

For further information: +972 544824290