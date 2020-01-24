Tinka Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV & BVL: TK) (OTCPK: TKRFF) announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 6,450,000 common shares (the "Optioned Shares") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per Optioned Share for a period of five years.

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) located in the zinc-lead-silver belt of central Peru, 200 kilometres northeast of Lima. The Ayawilca Zinc Zone contains 11.7 Mt of Indicated Resources grading 6.9% zinc, 0.2% lead, 15 g/t silver and 84 g/t indium and 45.0 Mt Inferred Resources grading 5.6% zinc, 0.2% lead, 17 g/t silver and 67 g/t indium. A Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ayawilca Zinc Zone was released on July 2, 2019 (see release). The Qualified Person, Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this release.

On behalf of the Board,

"Graham Carman"

Dr. Graham Carman, President & CEO

For further information: Investor Information: www.tinkaresources.com, Rob Bruggeman, 1.416.884.3556, [email protected]; Company Contact: Mariana Bermudez, 1.604.699.0202, [email protected]

