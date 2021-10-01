TIMIA Capital Provides Update to Annual and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTC: TIMCF) today announced that the location for its Annual and Special Meeting to be held on October 27, 2021 at 10:00am, has changed. The new location is

Room C300

800 Robson Street

Vancouver, BC.

The record date for the shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting remains those shareholders of record as at the close of business on September 21, 2021. For more information regarding the Annual and Special Meeting, please refer to the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular which is available at https://timiacapital.com/investors/resources/#2021-agm-documents.

The Company also announced that, further to the news release of September 21, 2021 regarding the acquisition of Pivot Financial, it has closed, with Dan Flaro, a key employee of PFSI, a private placement of 1,666,667 Common Shares at a price of $0.30 per Common Share and 500,000 Preferred Shares at a price of $1.00 per Preferred Share, for proceeds of $1,000,000. The Company anticipates using proceeds of the private placement for general corporate purposes. All of the securities sold pursuant to the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation has developed a proprietary loan origination platform that services private market, high-yield loan opportunities, thereby earning recurring fees and a share of the profit. While focusing on the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment, TIMIA's automated loan origination system is applicable to multiple technology sectors, it creates scalable and profitable growth for TIMIA's stakeholders. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the use of proceeds of the private placement. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Timia's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to, the Company having insufficient financial resources to achieve its objectives; availability of further investments that are appropriate for the Company on terms that it finds acceptable or at all; successful completion of exits from investments on terms that constitute a gain when no such exits are currently anticipated; intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Timia has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Timia. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Timia undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information: Darren Seed, Vice President, Capital Markets & Communications, Mike Walkinshaw, CEO, TIMIA Capital Corporation, (604) 398-8839, [email protected]

