TIMIA Capital Originates US$5 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF) a leading innovator in specialty private credit, is pleased to announce that it has originated a US$5 million investment facility for a growing technology company launching a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product. An initial disbursement of US$4 million has been advanced with US$1 million of additional capital to be disbursed upon certain milestones being met over the term of the agreement.

"The technology financing sector remains strong and our non-dilutive engagement with this company is another great example of how we help entrepreneurs maintain ownership of their company," said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA. "The investment is representative of a medium sized technology loan indicating the continued demand for alternative financing solutions in the SaaS sector. While our tech lending sales pipeline is robust and our origination team is working diligently to put capital to work, we have also been busy expanding our reach through our scalable origination platform to other verticals."

TIMIA has developed a proprietary, scalable, technology-driven fintech platform to originate investments and earn higher risk-adjusted returns in different vertices of the private credit marketplace. The Company is driving growth by increasing the number of market vertices in which it competes and by identifying worthy growth companies for investment by TIMIA's group of limited partnerships through non-dilutive investment facilities.

TIMIA invites growth companies, seeking innovative and non-dilutive financing, to register through the TIMIA fintech platform. Under a revenue-based origination model, TIMIA matches non-dilutive capital to varying businesses requiring capital, allowing the company to structure an innovative investment facility with a repayment schedule sculpted to its needs. The amounts advanced are secured and may be repaid early.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

The Company democratizes private credit for investors by offering a broad range of speciality private credit opportunities with transparency and efficiency, facilitated by the Company's proprietary technology platform. These high-yield loan opportunities are delivered through two operating divisions: TIMIA Capital which offers revenue-based investment to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America, and Pivot Financial which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada. The Corporation deploys funds on behalf of limited partnerships, institutions, retail investors, high net worth individuals, its management team and shareholders. For more information about TIMIA and SaaS lending, please visit www.timiacapital.com . For more information about specialized private credit and Pivot please visit: www.pivotfinancial.com

For further information: Tim McNulty / Darren Seed, Incite Capital Markets; Mike Walkinshaw, CEO, TIMIA Capital Corporation, (604) 398-8839, [email protected]