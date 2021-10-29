TIMIA Capital Announces Results from Annual Shareholder Meeting

~All items on the annual shareholder meeting agenda were approved~

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTC: TIMCF) today announced the results of its 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting ("AGM").

Approximately 64% of the total outstanding shares (or 33,351,133 shares) were represented at the AGM with a substantial majority voting in favour of the items on the agenda being:

setting the number of directors at eight;

the election of Jan Lederman , Paul Geyer , Robert Napoli , Howard Atkinson , David Demers , Thealzel Lee, Mike Walkinshaw , and Ken Thomson as directors;

, , , , , Thealzel Lee, , and as directors; the approval of the Company's amended and restated stock option plan; and

the appointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company.

For the complete Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, click HERE to reach the Company's SEDAR filings .

The Company also announced it has granted 600,000 stock options to directors of the Company. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.435 per share, are valid for a period of 5 years from date of grant and are subject to regulatory approval.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation has developed a proprietary loan origination platform that services private market, high-yield loan opportunities, thereby earning recurring fees and a share of the profit. While focusing on the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment, TIMIA's automated loan origination system is applicable to multiple technology sectors, it creates scalable and profitable growth for TIMIA's stakeholders. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com

N either the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE TIMIA Capital Corp.

For further information: Darren Seed, Vice President, Capital Markets & Communications; Mike Walkinshaw, CEO, TIMIA Capital Corporation, (604) 398-8839, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.timiacapital.com/

