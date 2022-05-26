TIMIA Capital Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company had the following highlights:

Total revenue of $4.2 million, an increase of $2.9 million or 233% from $1.3 million in the three months ended February 28, 2021,

Interest income from investments was $3.5 million, an increase of $2.3 million or 195% from $1.2 million in the three months ended February 28, 2021,

Net income increased 581% to $0.8 million from $0.1 million in the prior year period,

Income from transaction and other fees increased from $0.1 million in the prior year period to $0.6 million,

Total assets of $125.9 million as at March 31, 2022 compared to $125.1 million at December 31, 2021. Cash balance, as part of assets, was $3.8 million compared to $9.3 million as at December 31, 2022, and

TIMIA's loan investment portfolio (loans receivable) increased to $112.9 million in the first quarter 2022 compared to $106.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

On a comprehensive basis:

Reported consolidated net comprehensive income of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to consolidated net comprehensive income of $0.1 million for the three months ending February 28, 2021 .

"We expanded our family of specialty private credit companies with the acquisition of Pivot Financial in September, 2021 bringing TIMIA another strong quarter for revenue," said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA Capital Corporation. "With our proposed acquisitions representing even more growth, we're at a key position to leverage our platform to expand into new vertical markets. Furthermore, the world of private credit represents a great opportunity for growth with the backdrop of current macroeconomic conditions and related volatility. We believe we'll see continued demand for creative, alternative financing solutions given the backdrop in these macroeconomic market conditions."

"Subsequent to the quarter end we announced our intent to acquire 2 more specialty private credit firms. The outlook for private credit is extremely positive and we will continue to seek out accretive opportunities in this growing sector."

Detailed Financial Review

The Company utilizes a proprietary loan origination platform to originate, underwrite and service private-market, high-yield loan opportunities through two operating divisions: TIMIA Capital technology lending which offers revenue-based investment to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America, and Pivot Financial which specializes in asset-backed private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada.

TIMIA technology loan portfolio includes 31 unique deals with current disbursements extended under those facilities totaling $42.6 million. During the first quarter 2022 TIMIA continued to expand its loan portfolio completing 3 new and 3 follow-on loan transactions, disbursing funds of $8.1 million.

Pivot's term loan portfolio has 20 unique deals with loans receivable of $70.9 million, including factoring facilities. The most significant investment is a loan due from a related party in the amount of $47.4 million.

Total consolidated revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased $2.9 million or 233% to $4.2 million from $1.3 million in the three months ended February 28, 2021.

Interest income for the 3 months ended March 31, 2022, was $4.2 million compared to $1.9 million in the three months ended February 28, 2021; income from transaction and other fees was $0.6 million in the first quarter 2022 compared to $0.1 million in the prior fiscal quarter; income from the settlement of loans and performance fee income was $0.1 million versus a loss of $0.1 million in the prior period, resulting in total revenue of $4.2 million.

During the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, TIMIA benefited from increased payments (combined principal and interest) as a result of the continued revenue growth of its underlying portfolio and the acquisition of Pivot in the third quarter of 2021.

Total expenses for the 3 months ended March 31, 2022, were $3.4 million compared with

$1.0 million for the prior year. The majority of the increase in expenses reflect TIMIA's acquisition of Pivot.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company posted net income of $0.8 million compared with $0.1 million for the three months ended February 28, 2021.

As posted in the Company's MD&A, please see the table below reflecting the progression of the attribution of income (loss) between the shareholders of the Company and non-controlling interests over the last eight quarters.

As at March 31, 2022, the Company's cash balance was $3.8 million and working capital was

negative $0.3 million compared to $9.3 million and $1.8 million respectively as at December 31, 2021.

This news release is qualified in its entirety by the Company's financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and for the three months ended February 28, 2021, and the associated Management's Discussion & Analysis respecting the same periods, which can be downloaded from the Company's profile on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

The Company democratizes private credit for investors by offering a broad range of specialty private credit opportunities with transparency and efficiency, facilitated by the Company's proprietary technology platform. These high-yield loan opportunities are delivered through operating divisions: TIMIA Capital which offers revenue-based investment to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America, and Pivot Financial which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada. The Corporation deploys funds on behalf of limited partnerships, institutions, retail investors, high net worth individuals, its management team and shareholders. For more information about TIMIA and SaaS lending, please visit www.timiacapital.com . For more information about specialized private credit and Pivot please visit: www.pivotfinancial.com

