TIMIA Announces Successful Exit From Real Savvy Financing

VANCOUVER, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TCA/OTC: TIMCF) announced today that its previously announced US$1 million financing for Real Savvy Inc ("Real Savvy"), of Austin Tx, has been paid out. Over the last 10 months, Real Savvy has paid TIMIA US$1,200,000 in a combination of return of principal, interest and early redemption payments.

"Generating this type of return, in such a short period of time, is a great outcome for TIMIA," said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA. "At the same time, our capital was critical in helping Real Savvy achieve key targets over the past 10 months."

On October 17, 2018, the Company announced a US$2.5 million financing facility for Real Savvy including an initial disbursement of US$1,000,000. No further disbursements were made and the initial disbursement has been re-paid.

TIMIA is continuously seeking new and exciting investments in the software as a service or SaaS industry. As part of TIMIA's revenue financing solution, it advances capital to a SaaS business in exchange for monthly payments that are a combination of principal and interest, with a repayment schedule sculpted to the portfolio company's revenue. The amounts advanced are secured and may be repaid early. The Company expects to make further investments in the coming months, in the pursuit of its business model, which is to earn a combination of monthly payments and periodic gains on investments.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides growth capital to technology companies in exchange for payments based on monthly revenue. This alternative financing option complements both debt and equity financing, while allowing entrepreneurs and existing stakeholders to retain ownership and control of their business. TIMIA's singular focus is the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment. We align ourselves with entrepreneurial management teams growing their sales from $1 Million to $10 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting further disbursements upon the completion of certain milestones, increased ability to deploy capital leading to increased assets under management and revenue, and expectations regarding making further investments in the coming months. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the following assumptions: that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities, assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Timia's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to, the Company having insufficient financial resources to achieve its objectives; availability of further investments that are appropriate for the Company on terms that it finds acceptable or at all; successful completion of exits from investments on terms that constitute a gain when no such exits are currently anticipated; intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Timia has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Timia. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Timia undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information: Darren Seed, Vice President, Capital Markets & Communications; Mike Walkinshaw, CEO, TIMIA Capital Corporation, (604) 398-8839, IR@timiacapital.com

