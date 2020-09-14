TIMIA Announces Successful Exit from Karbon Inc.

~Financing facility payout generates 30% return over term of the investment~

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV:TCA) (OTC: TIMCF) today announced it has successfully exited from a previously announced financing with Karbon Inc.

In January 2019, TIMIA announced a US$3 million investment facility for Karbon Inc., a Sausalito, California-based software company. The financing facility for Karbon included a disbursement of US$1,000,000. With the early exit from the investment facility, Karbon has paid TIMIA US$1,500,000 in a combination of return of principal, interest and early redemption payments. The early buyout of the Karbon financing is expected to generate a gain of approximately $200,000 in TIMIA's consolidate financial statements.

"We congratulate the Karbon team and glad to see their continued success," said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA. "We have a proprietary fintech platform that helps us identify and invest in exciting technology companies, like Karbon, for our investment portfolio. We'll continue to work diligently to find more growing technology companies and will report on our investments accordingly."

TIMIA's fintech platform and subsequent investments produce periodic gains from early redemption of investment financings, like Karbon, which may have a meaningful impact on the Company's bottom line. The gain of approximately $200,000 will impact the Company's Q4 2020 consolidated results.

Over its five year history, TIMIA has exited 10 revenue finance investments, out of the total of 30 investments it has made, generating total gains of over $2.6 million in its consolidated income statement. Furthermore, from the inception of the revenue financing model to date, TIMIA has never realized a loss of capital on any of its investments.

TIMIA is continuously seeking new and exciting investments in the software as a service or SaaS industry and invites those companies requiring financing to register on timiacapital.com.

Under TIMIA's revenue-based financing model, TIMIA advances capital to SaaS businesses with a recurring revenue stream that allows the portfolio company to make monthly payments on a repayment schedule sculpted to the portfolio company's revenue streams.

The Company expects to make further investments in the coming months, in the pursuit of its business model, which is to earn a combination of monthly payments and periodic gains on investments.

About Karbon Inc.

Karbon is an advanced workstream collaboration platform integrated with your email, ensuring visibility across teams, departments and locations. Karbon combines email, discussions, tasks and powerful workflows to keep everything your team needs to get work done in one place and in context. To learn how you can maximize your team's output with Karbon, visit karbonhq.com.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides growth capital to technology companies in exchange for payments based on monthly revenue. This alternative financing option complements both debt and equity financing, while allowing entrepreneurs and existing stakeholders to retain ownership and control of their business. TIMIA's singular focus is the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment. We align ourselves with entrepreneurial management teams growing their sales from $1 Million to $10 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting TIMIA's fintech platform and investments having a meaningful impact on the Company's bottom line, the potential impacts on the Company's Q4 2020 consolidated results and expectations regarding making further investments in the coming months. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the following assumptions: that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities, assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to TIMIA's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to, the Company having insufficient financial resources to achieve its objectives; availability of further investments that are appropriate for the Company on terms that it finds acceptable or at all; successful completion of exits from investments on terms that constitute a gain when no such exits are currently anticipated; intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Timia has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Timia. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Timia undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE TIMIA Capital Corp.

For further information: Darren Seed, Vice President, Capital Markets & Communications, Mike Walkinshaw, CEO, TIMIA Capital Corporation, (604) 398-8839, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.timiacapital.com/

