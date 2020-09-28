TIMIA Announces Second Successful Investment Exit in as Many Weeks

~Exit from Paltech Solutions, dba 7Geese, generates another successful outcome for a TIMIA portfolio company and highlights effectiveness of TIMIA's fintech platform~

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTC: TIMCF) today announced its successful exit from a previously announced financing made with Paltech Solutions, dba 7Geese Inc, of Vancouver, BC. ("7Geese").

In May 2018, TIMIA provided a $1.75 million investment facility to 7Geese, advanced in three tranches beginning in September 2018. Over the term of the financing 7Geese has paid TIMIA $2,261,650 in a combination of return of principal and interest.

"We can add 7Geese to a growing list of technology entrepreneurs who have benefited from TIMIA's non-dilutive financing model," said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA. "7Geese was able to use the financing facility provided by TIMIA to continue expanding their performance management platform, without subjecting themselves to costly and dilutive equity financing. There are many SaaS companies in Canada with similar growth and revenue attributes which are seeking financing and TIMIA is in a position to help without impacting ownership structure to the benefit of entrepreneurs."

TIMIA's fintech platform produces periodic gains from early redemption of investment financings, like 7Geese, which can have a meaningful impact on the Company's EPS.

Over its five year history, TIMIA has exited 11 revenue finance investments, out of the total of 30 investments it has made, generating total gains of over $2.8 million in its consolidated income statement. Furthermore, from the inception of the revenue financing model to date, TIMIA has never realized a loss of capital on any of its investments.

TIMIA is continuously seeking new and exciting investments in the technology industry with recurring revenue and invites those companies requiring financing to register on timiacapital.com. Under TIMIA's revenue-based financing model, TIMIA advances capital to technology businesses with a recurring revenue stream that allows the portfolio company to make monthly payments on a repayment schedule sculpted to the portfolio company's revenue streams.

The Company expects to make further investments in the coming months, in the pursuit of its business model, which is to earn a combination of monthly payments and periodic gains on investments.

About 7Geese

7Geese is a performance management platform which helps companies achieve more through the use of OKR goal-tracking, facilitation of 1-on-1s and employee surveys. 7Geese delivers real-time data for managers and executives to make everyday decisions on employee performance and growth. Companies using 7Geese are able to customize the way they deliver and facilitate performance reviews using the technological convenience 7Geese provides with features including: OKR goal-tracking, feedback, 1-on-1s and employee recognition. For more information about 7Geese, please visit www.7Geese.com.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides growth capital to technology companies in exchange for payments based on monthly revenue. This alternative financing option complements both debt and equity financing, while allowing entrepreneurs and existing stakeholders to retain ownership and control of their business. TIMIA's singular focus is the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment. We align ourselves with entrepreneurial management teams growing their sales from $2 Million to $20 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the growing list of technology entrepreneurs who have benefited from TIMIA's non-dilutive financing model, TIMIA's fintech platform providing a meaningful impact on the Company's EPS and expectations regarding making further investments in the coming months. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the following assumptions: that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities, assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Timia's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to, the Company having insufficient financial resources to achieve its objectives; availability of further investments that are appropriate for the Company on terms that it finds acceptable or at all; successful completion of exits from investments on terms that constitute a gain when no such exits are currently anticipated; intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Timia has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Timia. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Timia undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

