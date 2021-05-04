TIMIA Announces Payout from Two Successful Investments and Exercise of Warrants

~Two growing SaaS companies exit TIMIA's financing facilities generating over $400,000 in gains~

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTC: TIMCF) announced today that two previously reported non-dilutive financing facilities for two growing US-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies have been paid out. The exit of these two financings are expected to generate a combined gain of approximately $400,000 which will positively impact the Company's Q2 2021 consolidated results.

"These two exits reflect the robust nature of the SaaS industry in 2021 and the value of our investment facilities to early stage growing technology companies," said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA. "Early exits are also great indicators of how our origination platform can successfully identify worthy candidates for our innovative non-dilutionary financing. We continue to see strength in the software sector with SaaS companies requiring growth capital. Entrepreneurs recognize the value of our investments and as a result we expect financing activity in our target marketplace to continue to grow."

TIMIA also reports that a total of 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("the Warrants") have been exercised at a price of $0.20 per common share. Proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants were $200,000 and 1,000,000 common shares have been issued from the Company's treasury. The Warrants were issued in conjunction with a debenture offering in August 2017.

The funds raised strengthen the Company's balance sheet and allow for further investments to be made in private software companies, in pursuit of generating income for TIMIA and its shareholders.

TIMIA invites growing technology companies, seeking innovative and non-dilutive financing, to register through the TIMIA fintech platform. Under a revenue-based origination model, TIMIA matches non-dilutive capital to technology businesses with recurring revenue streams, allowing the company to make monthly payments, made up of a combination of principal and interest, with a repayment schedule sculpted to its revenue streams. The amounts advanced are secured and may be repaid early.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation has developed a proprietary loan origination platform that services private market, high-yield loan opportunities, thereby earning recurring fees and a share of the profit. While focusing on the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment, TIMIA's automated loan origination system is applicable to multiple technology sectors, it creates scalable and profitable growth for TIMIA's stakeholders. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting expectations that the exit of the two financings will generate a combined gain of approximately $400,000, expectations as to financing activity in the Company's target marketplace continuing to grow and the possibility that further investments in private software companies will generate income for TIMIA. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the following assumptions: that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities, assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to TIMIA's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to, the Company having insufficient financial resources to achieve its objectives; availability of further investments that are appropriate for the Company on terms that it finds acceptable or at all; successful completion of exits from investments on terms that constitute a gain when no such exits are currently anticipated; intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although TIMIA has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of TIMIA. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. TIMIA undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

