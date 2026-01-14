TimeWise by Dainty Foods Inc. Sets a New Standard for Side Dishes, REAL FOOD. FAST. Made in Canada

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Quick, innovative, and flavour-packed, TimeWise 60 Second Pastas bring superior taste and convenience to the shelf-stable category.

Dainty Foods has introduced TimeWise, a new Canadian side-dish brand designed to make mealtime faster, tastier, and more convenient. Launched at major retailers nationwide, the first products include three pasta recipes in 250g microwaveable pouches--ready in just 60 seconds.

Created for busy families, professionals, students, and seniors, TimeWise delivers superior taste and texture thanks to Dainty's production expertise. Launching with comfort favourites initially, innovation in global-inspired flavours is next, the brand promises to bring fresh excitement to the side-dish aisle.

TimeWise is built on four core values: Canadian-made convenience, innovation, quality with no artificial ingredients, and affordability. While the Canadian launch begins with pasta, the line will expand to include a multitude of foods.

Quick. Convenient. Satisfying. Made in Canada.

