Timbercreek Asset Management Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - 'Timbercreek Asset Management ("Timbercreek") is pleased to announce that it has obtained regulatory approval for the transfer of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. ("TIMI"), a registered investment fund manager, portfolio manager and exempt market dealer, to Timbercreek Equities Corp. ("TEC"), a newly formed company that will independently manage Timbercreek's direct real estate asset management and securities advisory businesses, following a reorganization of the Timbercreek group.

The transfer of TIMI is anticipated to close on or about November 3, 2020.

"The transfer of TIMI will allow Timbercreek to further the streamlining of its distinct business lines, and allow it to focus on the growth and expansion of its global private debt platforms, including its flagship Timbercreek Financial Corp" said Blair Tamblyn, Chief Executive Officer of Timbercreek.

"Although the transfer of TIMI to TEC will allow for a more efficient structure, the investment, client relations and support personnel will not change ," said Ugo Bizzarri, Chief Executive Officer/president of TEC. "Timbercreek's trusted investment team remains in place and committed to ensuring the performance and professionalism our clients have come to expect."

About Timbercreek

Founded in 1999, Timbercreek is an alternative asset class manager defined by its belief in an active, direct-investment style, and value-oriented investment philosophy. Post-reorganization, Timbercreek is primarily focused on providing structured financing solutions to commercial real estate owners and operators across Canada, the U.S. and Ireland.

About Timbercreek Equities Corp.

Timbercreek Equities Corp is an active investor, owner and manager of global real estate and related assets focused on delivering sustainable and growing returns to our investors. TEC maximizes value by employing a value-oriented investment philosophy combined with an active, hands-on asset management platform, to identify opportunities that will generate predictable and sustainable long-term cash flow.

