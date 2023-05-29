TIMBER MART Canada Announces its 2023 Local Leader Finalists

Local Leaders from across Canada are now one step closer to $18,000

VAUGHAN, ON, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - TIMBER MART has announced the four finalists eligible to win a grant for their local community. Public voting is now open and will be ongoing until June 23, 2023, when one winner will take home $18,000 to their organization.

Timber Mart Local Leaders (CNW Group/TIMBER MART)

TIMBER MART exists in hundreds of communities across the country and works with its dealer network to support the neighbourhoods in which they operate. This year, it was important to take community involvement one step further, committing funds to community projects and those who are dedicated to the cause. During the nomination period, dealers identified leaders as individuals who continue to make a positive impact through projects, programs, or initiatives in their communities. Highlighting those with exceptional leadership qualities, these leaders and their stories were chosen to benefit from additional funding and support.

"TIMBER MART has always been deeply committed to the communities we serve, and this year, we have made it a top priority to celebrate the exceptional leaders within these communities," says Jon Irwin, Vice-President of Marketing at TIMBER MART Canada. "In every community, there are individuals who selflessly dedicate their own resources to advancing initiatives that make a positive impact. It is our utmost importance to recognize and highlight these remarkable local heroes."

Frank King of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Pierre Côté of Sherbrook, Quebec, Karen Watson of Havelock, Ontario, and Joy Neufeld of Manitoba are exceptional individuals nominated by their local TIMBER MART stores. These selfless volunteers share a profound passion for their hometowns and a dedication to serving those in need. Through their unwavering commitment, they have made a lasting impact on their communities, inspiring others to follow their lead.

The 2023 Local Leader Winner will be awarded a total of $18,000 to be used toward their dedicated community initiative. The three runners-up will receive $8,000 for each of their respective causes. The winner will be announced July 10, 2023, on the Local Leaders website.

About Local Leaders: The Local Leaders Campaign was launched in 2023 to showcase the heroes and leaders who have established themselves as a pillar in their respective communities. Nominations were collected and voted on from stores coast to coast. The four finalists have all been granted $8,000 with the possibility of an additional $10,000. To vote, and learn more about each of the finalists, visit: local-leaders.ca

About TIMBER MART: Founded in 1967, TIMBER MART is the largest national member-owned buying group in Canada for the true independent entrepreneur. With hundreds of members, including independent building-material and hardware retailers, commercial dealers and manufacturers located in every province across the country, TIMBER MART provides its extensive dealer network with a menu of competitive buying programs, comprehensive marketing services and personalized support to drive independent business success. To learn more, visit timbermart.ca

SOURCE TIMBER MART

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Emily Vincent, 902-835-3559, [email protected]